'World's loneliest elephant' lands in Cambodia, greeted by Cher

Dubbed the world's loneliest elephant by the press, Kaavan was the only Asian elephant in Pakistan.

An elephant dubbed the "world's loneliest" has landed in Cambodia from Pakistan, receiving a warm welcome from American superstar Cher who will accompany the beast to a sanctuary housing potential mates.

Advertising Read more

The case of Kaavan -- an overweight, 36-year-old bull elephant -- sparked global uproar from animal rights groups, who petitioned for his move from an Islamabad zoo accused of providing substandard care and conditions.

Cher has for years campaigned for Kaavan the elephant and is helping pay for his move to Cambodia. Ronda Churchill AFP/File

His cause was boosted by a spirited social media campaign by Cher, who travelled to Pakistan to see him off.

Wearing a black face mask, the singer was on hand at Siem Reap airport and waved excitedly at the plane after it landed early on Monday morning.

My NEW FAVORITE Cher video! 🐘 pic.twitter.com/HoBbAAjymU — ᥴꪖ᥅ꪗꪶꪗꪀꪀ 🕊️ I 💜 CHER 🐘#CherCrew OG (@Cjones554) November 29, 2020

Kaavan's much-anticipated journey was "uneventful", said Amir Khali, a veterinarian from animal welfare group Four Paws, adding he behaved "like a frequent flyer".

"Kaavan was eating, was not stressed -- he was even a little bit sleeping, standing, leaning at the crate wall," he said.

Once the sole Asian elephant in Pakistan, Kaavan will be transported from Siem Reap to neighbouring province Oddar Meanchey where a wildlife sanctuary with about 600 other elephants will be his new home.

"Cambodia is pleased to welcome Kaavan. No longer will he be 'the world's loneliest elephant,'" deputy environment minister Neth Pheaktra said.

"We expect to breed Kaavan with local elephants -- this is an effort to conserve the genetic fold," the minister said.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe