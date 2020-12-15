Police arrest 10 Muslim men as Indian state declares war on 'love jihad'

Activists protest to condemn the decision of various Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led state governments for proposing laws against "Love Jihad", Bangalore, 1 December 2020.

India's Uttar Pradesh state has carried out a string of arrests as it began investigating marriages between Muslims and Hindus under the new legislation that targets "love jihad". Denounced by critics as a conspiracy theory, the idea claims that Muslims are converting Hindu women by force through marriage in order to reshape the country's demography.

Four more Indian states plan to embrace the law that has begun hounding interfaith couples in a country where 14 percent of the 1.3 billion population is Muslim.

Uttar Pradesh, ruled by a firebrand Hindu cleric, is one of the several states governed by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jailed for getting married

Uttar Pradesh police arrested a Muslim man on 2 December, just after the local government minted the law against forced religious conversion, or love jihad.

The state’s opposition Samajwadi Party attacked the BJP, calling it the “Barbarian Janata Party”, as the new crackdown against interfaith couples took hold.

“Will any BJP leader want this to happen to his daughter that on the wedding night the marriage is turned into a police complaint?” party spokesman Ghanshyam Tiwari asked.

Uncomfortable visuals

Also in December, a court in Moradabad city released a woman who converted to Islam and married a Muslim man in July – before the law was passed. She told the court that she was 22-years-old and had chosen to marry of her own free will.

“My husband and brother were arrested when we were on our way to register our marriage,” she said.

Television images showed the couple herded to a police station by men later identified as members of the Bajrang Dal Hindu group.

"Show us the permission you have from the district magistrate to convert your religion,” one of them says as he snatches the marriage documents from her hand. “This law is made for people like you,” says another.

“We will soon see more such acts of vigilante-ism,” a senior law enforcement officer warned.

At least seven other Muslim men have been arrested this month in Uttar Pradesh in line with the love jihad law, which can punish offenders with up to 10 years in jail.

Some detainees have alleged torture in custody, but police have rubbished the allegations.

War on love jihad

Hindu nationalists argue love jihad is rampant in India.

Madhya Pradesh, the country's largest state, said it would enforce an even more stringent law to fight religious conversions it considered clandestine.

“We have added many provisions, which are not there in laws being enacted by other states,” the state's home minister Narottam Mishra said, adding that convicted love jihadis would have their property seized.

In October, an Indian jewellery brand withdrew a commercial featuring a Muslim man and his Hindu wife after Hindu nationalists insisted it promoted love jihad.

Legal experts Surbhi Karwa and Prannv Dhawan have warned the law could become “a tool for violence against interfaith couples and minorities”.

