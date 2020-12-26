Covid home test kit arrives in Europe, capable of detecting new variants

The EmpowerDX Covid-19 test kit claims to be easy to use with results available within 24 hours. After its release in the United States, it has now made its way across the pond, reaching Germany and Spain.

Authorised by the United States' Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Eurofins self-testing kit gives consumers “a minimally invasive, convenient and quick option to test from the comfort of their home”. It was launched on 19 October after receiving Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the FDA.

Results are reviewed by a licensed physician and provided via email within 24 hours after the sample has been received.

The EmpowerDX kit can be ordered online for 89 dollars. After completing a simple online questionnaire, consumers will receive the sample collection kit via FedEx.

The user-friendly kit includes a small nasal swab, collection tube, easy to follow step-by-step instructions and a pre-paid, pre-addressed FedEx package.

Eurofins claim that the nasal swabs for the EmpowerDXat Home COVID-19 Test are a less invasive alternative than more common nasal swabbing techniques. It is now available for order in Germany (around 79 euros).

To make patient sampling easier by non-healthcare professionals and especially for testing children, Eurofins validated a sampling method based on gargling with a sterile solution. This kit is available in Spain for 99 euros.

Eurofins said it will apply for approval from regulatory bodies to launch similar tests in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Netherlands and Sweden, amongst others.

These tests will also the virus variants recently reported to be spreading quickly in the UK.

Eurofins Scientific carries out testing for food, environmental, pharmaceutical and cosmetics products.

The company based in the USA employs more than 50,000 people in over 50 countries.

