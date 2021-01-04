Franco-Irish teen's death in Malaysia was not malicious, coroner says

Nora Anna Quoirin, seen in a handout picture from her family taken shortly before her disappearance in Malaysia in 2019, died by “misadventure” after disappearing into the jungle near Kuala Lumpur on a holiday in August 2019, a coroner ruled Monday. Quoirin’s parents had suspected their daughter was abducted.

Malaysian investigators ruled out criminal intent on Monday in the death of a Franco-Irish teenager whose body was found at a resort near Kuala Lumpur during a family holiday in 2019. The teenage’s parents had suspected their daughter was abducted.

Malaysian authorities said Nora Anne Quoirin, who had learning difficulties, died by “misadventure” after disappearing into the Malaysian jungle in August 2019.

The coroner also said there was no sign the 15-year-old was murdered or sexually assaulted.

Quoirin’s body was discovered after a massive 10-day search hunt through the rainforest following her disappearance from a resort near Kuala Lumpur in 2019.

Police said there were no signs of foul play and an autopsy found that Quoirin probably starved and died of internal bleeding after several days in the jungle.

Her parents insisted it was not in her character to wander off in the middle of the night and believed she was abducted.

But the result of an investigation upheld the original hypothesis of the Malaysian authorities.

“After hearing all the relevant evidence, I rule there was no one involved in the death of Nora Anna,” said coroner Maimoonah Aid. “It is more probable than not that she died by misadventure.”

The teen likely left the suite at the Dusun Resort a day after the family’s check-in “on her own and subsequently got lost,” Aid said, reading her verdict online due to the coronavirus epidemic.

