Tesla boss Elon Musk becomes world's richest person, thanks to share jump

Elon Musk's electric car company Tesla is more valuable than the rest of the world's most profitable carmakers combined.

Tesla founder Elon Musk has overtaken Amazon’s Jeff Bezos to become the world’s richest person, after a surge in shares of his electric car company put the 49-year-old’s net worth over $186 billion.

Advertising Read more

The share price was buoyed after the US Democrats won control of the Senate, making Joe Biden’s incoming administration’s green agenda more of a surety.

According to the Bloomberg billionaires index, the 4.8 percent rise in Tesla’s share price makes Musk $1.5bn wealthier than Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

The company is more valuable than the world's most profitable carmakers combined.

.@elonmusk is now the richest person in the world at $190 billion. — Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) January 7, 2021

Responding to the news on Twitter, Musk – who also founded the aerospace venture SpaceX – wrote "how strange”, followed by a post that said “well, back to work”.

In an older tweet, Musk said: ”About half my money is intended to help problems on Earth, and half to help establish a self-sustaining city on Mars to ensure continuation of life (of all species) in case Earth gets hit by a meteor like the dinosaurs or WW3 happens and we destroy ourselves.”

Bezos had held the mantle as the world’s richest person since October 2017.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe