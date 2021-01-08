Trump vows smooth transition of power as calls for his removal escalate

A day after a mob attack on the US Capitol that killed four protesters and a police officer, President Donald Trump has committed to a smooth transition of power – telling his supporters that “tempers must be cooled”.

Trump’s comments, made in a video message posted to his restored Twitter account Thursday, come as senior Democrats in Congress escalate calls to have him removed from office for inciting the violence.

Angry supporters stormed the Capitol as lawmakers sought to confirm Joe Biden's November presidential election win. Waving flags and chanting, they pushed past police, scaling the walls and breaking windows before calm was restored hours later.

While Trump has not conceded the election, in his video he says “a new administration will be inaugurated on January 20” – the outgoing leader’s first acknowledgement that Biden will be the next president.

Push to remove Trump

Amid accusations he incited the unrest by urging people to gather at the Capitol in support of lawmakers wanting to challenge Biden’s victory, Trump has faced growing calls for impeachment.

His Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts were locked after he repeated false claims the election was stolen. Facebook has said his account will remain inactive until the transition of power is complete.

Hours after Trump posted his video – in which he denounced the sacking of the Capitol - police authorities confirmed the death of officer Brian Sicknick, who had been injured while “physically engaging” with protesters. An investigation has been launched.

With a new administration on the way, Trump said assured his focus would turn to “ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power”.

When Biden is sworn in president, the Democrats will control the White House and both chambers of Congress – a feat the party has only achieved once before over the past four decades: when Barack Obama was elected in 2009.

