Democrats in US House intensify bid to have Trump removed from office

United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will on Monday seek a vote in Congress to have President Donald Trump removed from office amid what she called “an ongoing assault on our democracy” that began when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building.

The most senior Democrat in the House said there would be a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence and the cabinet to invoke the Constitution’s 25th Amendment, which would strip Trump of his presidential powers.

Should Pence fail to agree, Pelosi said the House would “proceed with bringing impeachment legislation" to the floor on Tuesday.

"In protecting our Constitution and our Democracy, we will act with urgency, because this President represents an imminent threat to both," she said.

Pelosi says US House will proceed with legislation to impeach Trump

"As the days go by, the horror of the ongoing assault on our democracy perpetrated by this President is intensified and so is the immediate need for action."

The move against Trump, who has already been impeached by the Democratic-controlled House once before, comes as he has just 10 days left on his presidential mandate.

While the non-binding measure in the House is not expected to pass, moves to impeach Trump have also drawn the support of some Republican senators.

Trump has made no public statements since Friday, when he was suspended from several social media platforms, including Twitter.

The person who is running the Executive Branch of our government is deranged, unhinged, and dangerous. @60Minutes pic.twitter.com/HoiTWc1zQx — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 11, 2021

