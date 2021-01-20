Trump issues 73 pardons on his last in office - including former strategist Steve Bannon

Donald Trump in the elevator of the Trump Tower in New York, on January 16, 2017:

In the final hours of his presidency US President Donald Trump pardoned 73 people, including his former aide Steve Bannon and other allies, ahead of leaving the White House later this Wednesday.

The list of those pardoned -- as well as 70 others whose sentences were commuted -- was released by the White House in a statement during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Despite specultation ahead of the pardons, neither Trump nor his relatives were on the list.

Steve Bannon had been charged with defrauding people over funds raised to build the Mexico border wall, a flagship Trump policy, and was Trump's campaign manager during the 2016 election, before becoming a senior adviser to the president.

"Mr. Bannon has been an important leader in the conservative movement and is known for his political acumen," the statement read.

It had been reported earlier that the president made his last-minute decision after speaking to Bannon by phone.

Breaking News: President Trump pardoned Steve Bannon, the former White House chief strategist who was charged with defrauding people. The pardon was described as a pre-emptive move that would effectively wipe away the charges if Bannon was convicted.https://t.co/vWfv8AcYEw — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 20, 2021

Felons, Fund Raisers, Flunkies & Junkies

Former Trump fund-raiser Elliott Broidy was similarly pardoned, after pleading guilty last year to conspiring to violate foreign lobbying laws.

The rapper Lil Wayne, who last month pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, and faced 10 years in jail, also made the list.

The star, listed as Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., "exhibited this generosity through commitment to a variety of charities, including donations to research hospitals and a host of foodbanks," the release added.

The list also included a slew of former aides, allies and congressmen indicted with varying levels of fraud and corruption offences, as well as 12 marajuana-related cases.

This comes as President-elect Joe Biden is due to be sworn in as his successor later this Wednesday. Until then, the incumbent retains the power to issue further pardons.

FULL LIST: President Donald J. Trump granted pardons to 73 individuals and commuted the sentences of an additional 70 individuals. https://t.co/3UBdFvqgRk — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) January 20, 2021

Sore Loser

Trump has refused to attend the inauguration ceremony and is reportedly appearing at an early morning farewell event at Andrews Airbase before flying from Washington to his Florida home.

Trump has yet to personally congratulate Biden on his win, apart from having "wished him luck" in a short address last night and did not invite him for a customary visit to the Oval Office.

Tensions have soared of late on Capitol Hill, where the Senate is expected to soon put Trump on trial following his record second impeachment by the House of Representatives over a riot by his supporters in the Capitol building.

The spectacle will clash with the opening days of Biden's tenure, as the new president seeks to swiftly confirm his Cabinet picks and push through aggressive legislation including a $1.9 trillion package to rescue an economy buffeted by the coronavirus pandemic.

