'We wanted to be a part of this change' say Biden supporters outside US Capitol

A supporter of President Joe Biden speaks outside the US Capitol as his presidential inauguration takes place beyond the security barriers.

As Joe Biden took office in Washington DC on Saturday, a small trickle of onlookers – some wearing slogans of support – fronted up to the US Capitol in the hope of at least hearing the ceremony that was broadcast live to millions around the country.

Forced to remain across the street from the barricaded “Green Zone”, most people watched on their phones as Biden delivered his message of unity just a few hundred metres away.

Others just stared at the heavily guarded monument in disbelief.

“This doesn’t feel like an inauguration, it feels like war,” one person told RFI. Some said they had wandered around the perimeter for hours searching for the best vantage point so they could feel closer to the event.

Streets around the US capitol heavily guarded less than half an hour from the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/ojdm5nMb9V — Amanda Morrow (@amandalmorrow) January 20, 2021

“I know that has been discouraged this year, but we really wanted to come here and be a part of this change – and also to try and be respectful of the barriers.”

Following unrest that saw the city go into unprecedented lockdown for the inauguration, Biden has promised to be a president for all Americans.

“This is a day of history and hope … We’ve learned again that democracy is precious; democracy is fragile. And at this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed,” he said.

