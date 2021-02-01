Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi urges protests after military takeover

Myanmar senior politician and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi was detained on Monday, according to media reports that the military has taken control of the country.

Myanmar media reported Monday the military was taking control of the country for one year and that many senior politicians were reported to be detained, including leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who issued a call for protests.

A presenter on military-owned Myawaddy TV announced the takeover, citing an article in the constitution allowing for military to take control in times of national emergency.

The announcer said the military had acted because government had failed to act on claims of voter fraud in elections last November as well as failure to postpone the poll because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Police trucks are seen in Yangon before noon on Monday after the Myanmar military staged a coup earlier in the morning. pic.twitter.com/qKa0bqWar3 — The Irrawaddy (Eng) (@IrrawaddyNews) February 1, 2021

Senior politician Aung San Suu Kyi called on people “not to accept a coup” and resist any return to “military dictatorship”, according to a post issued by her National League for Democracy party on her official Facebook page.

The timing of the post showed the leader had issued the message preemptively, before being detained by the military on Monday.

The takeover reversed partial progress toward democracy in Myanmar in recent years, after five decades of military rule and international isolation.

