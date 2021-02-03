G7 foreign ministers express deep concern over Myanmar coup

The Group of Seven largest developed economies have collectively condemned the military coup in Myanmar adding it was deeply concerned about the fate of detained political leaders such as Aung San Suu Kyi.

Advertising Read more

In a statement released earlier this Wednesday, the group said "We, the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States of America and the High Representative of the European Union, are united in condemning the coup in Myanmar."

"We are deeply concerned by the detention of political leaders and civil society activists, including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, and targeting of the media," it added.

"We stand with the people of Myanmar who want to see a democratic future." G7 Foreign Ministers' statement cndemning the coup in Myanmar: https://t.co/hJmQ3Q73sc — European External Action Service - EEAS 🇪🇺 (@eu_eeas) February 3, 2021

The G7 foreign ministers called on the military to end the state of emergency and allow unrestricted humanitarian access to support the most vulnerable.

"We call upon the military to immediately end the state of emergency, restore power to the democratically-elected government, to release all those unjustly detained and to respect human rights and the rule of law," the G7 said.

"The November election results must be respected and Parliament should be convened at the earliest opportunity."

(With Wires)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe