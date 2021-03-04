France repeats calls to end violence against protesters in Myanmar [Video]

Protesters lie on the ground after police open fire to disperse an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 3, 2021.

A day after at least 38 pro-democracy demonstrators were killed in the deadliest day of protests in Myanmar, French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday renewed his calls to end the violence.

“We are at your side,” he said in a Twitter message to those joining anti-coup rallies, which have been put down by the country’s military junta.

“France calls for an immediate end to the repression in Myanmar, for the liberation of people who have been held and for the respect of the democratic choice of the Myanmar people as expressed during the recent elections,” Macron said.

La France appelle à mettre immédiatement un terme à la répression en Birmanie, à libérer les personnes détenues et à respecter le choix démocratique du peuple birman exprimé lors des dernières élections. Nous sommes à vos côtés. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) March 3, 2021

Urging UN members to impose "strong" sanctions, UN envoy to Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener told the media more than 50 people have been killed since the military staged its coup on 1 February.

Images posted online Wednesday show security forces firing live ammunition and teargas into crowds in the largest cities, Yangon and Mandalay, as well as several other towns.

The US State Department said it was "appalled and revulsed" by the violence.

Demonstrators are refusing to accept military rule, and are calling for the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who won elections last November.

