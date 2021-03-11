Japan marks 'unforgettable tragedy' of Fukushima, 10 years on

Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako bow in front of the altar for the victims of the March 11 earthquake and tsunami at the national memorial service on the 10th anniversary of the disaster, in Tokyo, Japan March 11, 2021.

Japan on Thursday marked 10 years since the Fukushima earthquake and tsunami disaster that killed almost 20,000 people.

Mourners lay flowers along the coast and at grave sites in memory of loved ones lost to the worst natural disaster in the country's living memory.

A minute's silence was observed at 2.46pm local time, the moment the 9.0 magnitude quake – one of the strongest ever recorded – struck off the northeastern coast on 11 March, 2011.

In pictures: Ten years on from Japan's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster

Most victims were killed in a powerful tsunami that swept far inland, washing away towns and crippling the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.

Nearly half a million others were displaced when the meltdown at Fukushima blanketed surrounding areas with radiation.

A decade later, some 40,000 people are still unable to return to their contaminated homes.

At a ceremony in Tokyo, Emperor Naruhito said the "unforgettable memory of the tragedy" remained with the people of Japan.

The memorial was held before a smaller audience than in others years amid a health state of emergency because of Covid.

