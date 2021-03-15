Iran's foreign prisoners

Iran charges detained French tourist with spying; UK national faces second trial

In this Jan. 16, 2017 file photo, Richard Ratcliffe, husband of imprisoned charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, stands outside the Iranian Embassy in London.
Iran has charged a French tourist with spying and “spreading propaganda against the system,” his lawyer said Monday. This is the latest in a series of cases against foreigners at a time of heightened tensions between Iran and the West. In a separate case, a British-Iranian national who was recently released from a five-year jail sentence, is now facing a new trial. 

Frenchman Benjamin Briere was arrested some 10 months ago. He entered Iran on a tourist visa, after driving all the way from France in a van. He was arrested in May 2020 in northeastern Iran near the border with Turkmenistan, where, according to his lawyer, he was operating a remote-controlled mini helicopter, or helicam, used to take nature photos.

Authorities are holding Briere at a prison in the northeast city of Mashhad, the lawyer Saeid Dehghan said in a tweet. Prosecutors recently added the propaganda charges to the original accusation of spying. Under Iranian law, a spying conviction can lead to up to 10 years in prison. 

Five-year sentence

On Sunday, prominent British-Iranian dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe reappeared in a Tehran court to face similar accusations of spreading propaganda after completing her full five-year prison sentence. She remains in Iran awaiting the verdict, unable to fly home to London. 

The cases come as Iran escalates pressure on the United States and European powers, including France and Britain, to lift sanctions imposed due to breaches of the nuclear accord with world powers.

While former President Donald Trump unilaterally walked away from the landmark nuclear deal with Iran in May 2018 and reimposed harsh sanctions on the country, President Joe Biden has offered to join in talks toward restoring the deal. But Washington and Tehran have reached an impasse, with each insisting the other move first to revive the deal.

Before her release into house arrest, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was held in Tehran's notorious Evin Prison, the same jail as Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert.

In the first interview after her release on 25 November 2020, Moore-Gilbert says she was beaten and injected with a tranquilliser while being held in the Iranian jail for more than two years.

Her time in prison included seven months in solitary confinement.

Prisoner exchanges

Rights groups accuse hard-liners in Iran’s security agencies of using foreign detainees as bargaining chips for money or influence in negotiations with the West. 

Tehran denies such motivation, but there have been prisoner exchanges in the past. 

In March last year, two French academics held in Iran went on trial, accused of plotting "acts against national security".

French-Iranian Fariba Adelkhah and Frenchman Roland Marchal, both researchers at Sciences Po University in Paris, were detained by the Islamic Republic in June 2019.

Marchal was eventually swapped against Iranian engineer Jalal Ruhollahnejad on 20 March 2020 but Adelkhah  was sentenced to 6 years, an outcome "utterly condemned" by the French government. 

In a speech on 24 February for the UN Human Rights Council, French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian reiterated France's demand that Adelkhah be freed.

