UN urges world to consider 'true value' of water amid rising scarcity

The UN estimates that by 2040, global water demand could more than double, and its report offers analysis and action plans for better water management.

Water may be a building block of life, but people’s failure to recognise its true worth risks condemning billions to a life without proper access to this vital resource, the United Nations has warned.

In a report published on World Water Day Monday, the UN said ongoing waste and misuse of water could see up to 5.7 billion people experience water scarcity for at least one month of the year by 2050.

Already 2.2 billion people – almost a third of the world’s population – do not have access to safe water. One in three lack access to safe drinking water.

“Recognising, measuring and expressing water’s worth, and incorporating it into decision-making, are fundamental to achieving sustainable and equitable water resources management”, said the report, Valuing Water.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said a well-managed water cycle complete with drinking water, sanitation, hygiene, waste water and transboundary governance would mean “defence against ill-health and indignity”.

Increasing globals demands for water along with rising challenges from climate change – which alters rainfall patterns and reduces water availability – have made the need to protect water even more urgent.

The UN estimates that by 2040, global water demand could more than double, and its report offers analysis and action plans for better water management.

Clean water and sanitation for all is also one of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals that countries have committed to achieving by 2030.

World Water Day has been held every year on 22 March since 1993.

