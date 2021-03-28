World leaders condemn Myanmar violence after deadliest day since coup

Family members cry in front of a man after he was shot dead during a crackdown by security forces on anti-coup protesters, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021.

The European Union and defence ministers from around the world have denounced the Myanmar military after more than 100 protesters, including children, were killed on Saturday on the annual Armed Forces Day holiday.

News website Myanmar Now reported late Saturday that the death toll had reached 114. A count issued by an independent researcher in Yangon, who has been compiling near-real time death tolls, put the total at 107, spread over more than two dozen cities and towns.

The killings drew international condemnation, including a joint statement from the defence chiefs of 12 countries (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, Denmark, Netherlands, New Zealand and South Korea).

The statement called on Myanmar's military junta "to follow international standards of military professionalism".

“A professional military follows international standards for conduct and is responsible for protecting – not harming – the people it serves,” it said. “We urge the Myanmar Armed Forces to cease violence and work to restore respect and credibility with the people of Myanmar that it has lost through its actions.”

Terror and dishonour

The European Union’s delegation to Myanmar said that the 76th Myanmar Armed Forces Day “will stay engraved as a day of terror and dishonour”.

“The killing of unarmed civilians, including children, are indefensible acts,” it added.

Earlier this week the EU already hit Myanmar with sanctions to protest against the junta's increasing violence against civilians.

US Ambassador Thomas Vajda in a statement said, “Security forces are murdering unarmed civilians. These are not the actions of a professional military or police force. Myanmar’s people have spoken clearly: they do not want to live under military rule.”

The death toll in Myanmar has been steadily rising as authorities grow more forceful in suppressing opposition to the 1 February coup that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

The coup reversed years of progress toward democracy after five decades of military rule.

Hundreds killed

Figures collected by the Yangon researcher, who has asked not to be named for security reasons, have generally tallied with the counts issued at the end of each day by the Assistance Association of Political Prisoners (AAPP), which documents deaths and arrests and is widely seen as a definitive source.

On Friday, the association had verified 328 deaths in the post-coup crackdown.

Military personnel participate in a parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Saturday, March 27, 2021. AP

Junta chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing did not directly refer to the protest movement when he gave his nationally televised Armed Forces Day speech before thousands of soldiers in Naypyidaw.

He said “terrorism, which can be harmful to state tranquillity and social security" was unacceptable. China's Xinhua news agency quoted him as saying "general elections will be held and state power will be transferred after the state of emergency is over".

Flashpoint of violence

This year’s event was seen as a flashpoint for violence, with demonstrators threatening to double down on their public opposition to the coup with more and bigger demonstrations.

The protesters refer to the holiday by its original name, Resistance Day, which marks the beginning of a revolt against Japanese occupation in World War II.

Myanmar's junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who ousted the elected government in a coup on February 1, presides an army parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS - STRINGER

In recent days, the junta has portrayed demonstrators as the ones perpetrating violence for their sporadic use of Molotov cocktails. On Saturday, some protesters in Yangon were seen carrying bows and arrows. The security forces have used live ammunition for weeks against what have still been overwhelmingly unarmed and peaceful crowds.

(with AP)

