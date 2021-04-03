Indian farmers settle in for the long haul with semi-permanent protest camp

Farmers gather to hear their leaders speak at the Tikri border of the Delhi protest camp, India, March 2021.

Tens of thousands of farmers have been camping out in protest at Delhi's borders for more than three months, demanding that new agricultural laws be repealed. RFi's Delhi correspondent Murali Krishnan sent this visual account of daily life.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) government insists its reforms will liberalise the sector, but farmers say they will be poorer as a result.

Several rounds of talks between the government and farmers have failed to break the deadlock and on occasions there have been angry clashes at the camp.

Since November, the movement has grown, and a village has sprung up, with its own camp kitchen, hospital, shoeshine service and a complex network of tents.

It seems that the protesters are not in a hurry to pack up and leave.

