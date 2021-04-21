Former US police officer in George Floyd case found guilty of murder

Members of George Floyd's family and Reverend Al Sharpton (r) were among many who gathered at the courthouse in Minneapolis, Minnesota for the trial of the white former police officer Derek Chauvin who was ultimately convicted of murdering Floyd.

Derek Chauvin, a white former Minneapolis police officer, has been convicted of murdering African-American George Floyd. Three other former police officers involved in Floyd's arrest are to go on trial later this year.

The jury deliberated less than 11 hours before finding 45-year-old Chauvin guilty of all three charges against him: second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter.

The crowd outside the heavily guarded downtown Minneapolis courtroom erupted in cheers, and some wept tears of relief, when the verdicts were announced.

Chauvin, who had been free on bail, was put in handcuffs after Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill read out the unanimous verdicts reached by the racially diverse, seven-woman, five-man jury.

Wearing a facemask and displaying no visible emotion, Chauvin was escorted out of the courtroom by a deputy as one of Floyd's brothers, Philonise Floyd, embraced prosecutors.

Chauvin faces up to 40 years in prison on the most serious charge -- second-degree murder. His sentencing will take place in eight weeks, Judge Cahill said.

A nation braced for unrest

The 19-year veteran of the Minneapolis police force was seen on video kneeling on the neck of Floyd for more than nine minutes as the victim lay facedown and handcuffed on the ground saying repeatedly "I can't breathe."

Floyd's death during his 25 May 2020 arrest for allegedly passing a counterfeit $20 bill sparked protests against racial injustice and police brutality around the world.

Ahead of the verdict, cities across the United States had been braced for potential unrest and National Guard troops remain deployed in Minneapolis.

George Floyd's brother Rodney told the French AFP news agency that Black people in America had been victims of deadly injustice at the hands of the authorities for hundreds of years.

"We needed a victory in this case, it's very important, and we got it and hey, we might actually breathe a little bit better now," he added.

President Biden calls Floyd family

President Joe Biden called members of the Floyd family to say he was "relieved" by the verdicts, then later he and Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the nation in televised remarks.

"This can be a giant step forward in the march towards justice in America," Biden said, as he called on citizens to "unite" against racism and violence.

Harris, America's first female and first Black vice president, told the family it was "a day of justice in America," and that "history will look back at this moment."

Today, a jury did the right thing. But true justice requires much more. Michelle and I send our prayers to the Floyd family, and we stand with all those who are committed to guaranteeing every American the full measure of justice that George and so many others have been denied. pic.twitter.com/mihZQHqACV — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 20, 2021

Barack Obama, the United States' first Black president, said the "jury did the right thing" but "true justice requires much more".

