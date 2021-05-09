Third suspect arrested in assassination attempt of Maldives former president

Former president of the Maldives Mohamed Nasheed is in intensive care after the Male bombing

Just days after the attempted assassination of the Maldives’ former president Mohamed Nasheed, a third suspect has been arrested, according to police of the Indian Ocean archipelago.

Advertising Read more

Nasheed was seriously injured in the bomb attack on Thursday night in Male, the capital, which also injured a British national and two other people.

No further information was given in Sunday’s statement on the suspect arrested.

President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih announced that Australian Federal Police would assist authorities in the investigation.

Another man was seen before the assault in the area where a motorcycle containing the bomb had been rigged.

After arresting the motorcycle owner and another man, police have appealed to the public for information about the man seen nearby before the attack.

Explosive was set on the blue bike, with #Nasheed’s residence being on this road. He was outside with his bodyguard on way to car when the explosive went off. #Maldives pic.twitter.com/eYRZrpvTd8 — Kartikeya Sharma (@kartikeya_1975) May 6, 2021

The bomb detonated as climate activist Nasheed walked to his car. His family said on twitter that he is still in intensive care.

Nasheed underwent 16 hours of surgery to remove shrapnel from his body. Doctors said earlier that one shard narrowly missed his heart.

His situation slightly improved on Saturday and he was taken off life support, according to the family.

The 53-year-old, who is the speaker in the Maldives’ parliament, was able to talk to family members.

Local media said he was able to say: "I'm good," to relatives.

Nasheed became the first democratically-elected president in 2008 after decades of one-party rule in the Maldives. He was overthrown in a military-backed coup in 2012.

The former president put the Maldives on the map as he repeatedly pointed out that climate change was causing sea levels to rise which could submerge the 1,192 coral islands of the Maldives.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe