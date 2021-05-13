China's population puzzle: Was the latest census cooked?

A man and child wearing masks visit Tiananmen Gate near the portrait of Mao Zedong in Beijing on May 3, 2021. According to the latest official statistics, China's population growth is falling closer to zero as fewer couples have children, the government announced Tuesday, May 11, 2021, adding to strains on an aging society with a shrinking workforce.

China finally published the result of its 7th national census earlier this week. The official figures show that population growth is slowing down as fewer couples have children. The decline will add to the strain on an aging society with a shrinking workforce. However, critics say that Beijing cooked the books to hide the fact that China's population is, in fact, shrinking.

After carrying out a once-in-a-decade census, China's National Bureau of Statistics announced that China's population had grown by 72 million people over the past 10 years to 1.411 billion in 2020.

It said annual growth averaged 0.53%, down by 0.04% from the previous decade.

But the publication of the figures came weeks after they were supposed to be released. And the official results have shocked many.

"I was surprised that the census still recorded an increase in population compared to 10 years ago," Steve Tsang, director of the China Institute of the School for Oriental and African Studies in London told RFI. "I was expecting that they would have started to shrink."

Tsang, citing the Covid-19 pandemic as a possible culprit for the late publication of the census, says that Beijing's leaders may have been disappointed when they first saw the results. "The figures that were being presented to the leadership are being seen as perhaps not sufficiently positive," he says, "especially because the official Xinhua News Agency had just announced that China's population had surpassed the 1.4 billion mark.

"They don't want a demographic deficit in the year when they want to celebrate the centenary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP.) The prospect that China's population may be shrinking, when China should be asserting itself as the world's leading superpower [is worrying]," says Tsang.

Two weeks before the official publication, the Financial Times reported that China was set to report its first population decline in five decades, but the article was rebuffed quickly by the Global Times, a newspaper close to the CCP. It said that that information was based on a "statistical error."

After the official results were finally published on 11th of May, China's propaganda machine tried to downplay the still disapointing figures.

"No need to panic," said the Global Times, in an editorial, scolding "western public opinion" that uses China's demographic changes to "badmouth China."

"We should have confidence. China is a country with strong macro-control capabilities. In terms of adjusting the population structure, China will do it more effectively than Western countries have done," it adds hopefully.

Decline or fall?

The publication of the official census triggered widespread discussions on China's internet. One article, called "population confusion," which is on record with RFI, disappeared after just a few hours and also disappeared from the popular WeChat social media platform.

The anonymous author compares population statistics of 30 years (both from official ten-year censuses and extensive samples taken in non-census years) and points at an unexplained surge in the number of people over 65 years-of-age in 2020. These statistics represent a shocking 151 percent increase over the year before.

Using 1955 birth figures (for people who turned 65 in 2020), he points out that birth rates in that year were even lower than average.

"I personally don't know how the [number of] elderly people over 65 suddenly increased in 2020 compared with 2019, he writes dryly.

In a barely concealed criticism of the CCP's policies the writer wondered whether "people born in 1955 survived the subsequent poverty and turmoil (read: Mao Zedong's Great Leap Forward and the Cultural Revolution, that cost the lives of millions).

Screenshot of a table published on Chinese social media.

"They survived the inflation wave in the early 1990s, the layoff wave in the late 1990s and then they went on to retire and live to the present!" he writes ironically.

Another table shows a steady decline in population growth from 1990 (24.080.000 newborns) to 2019 (14.640.000 newborns), but then a spectacular jump to 26.000.000 newborns in 2020.

Most populous country in the world?

Be it slowdown or decline, the implications of the disappointing figures are enormous for China. It may lose its status as "most populous country in the world" to India, which is trailing China but it has a faster growing population It current has 1.3 billion people and is expected to break the 1.4 billion mark by 2026.

A slowing birthrate was already visible in previous years, forcing Beijing's authorities to abolish the much heralded "one child policy" in 2016.

Propaganda poster from the beginning of the "one-child policy."

"When the Chinese government introduced the one child policy (in 1979,) they were under the misconception that a large population was a reason for China to be backward and poor," says Tsang.

"Now that China is rich and powerful, they are also realizing something which they did not quite realize [before, notably] the enormous benefit of the demographic bonus - where the productive age population is more than the non-productive population - and which propelled the economic miracle of China in the last 40 years."

This screengrab from Chinese social media shows the development (in percentage points) in the global birth rate (dotted line,) China's birth rate (red line) and birth rate of developing countries minus China (blue line.)

But abolishing the one-child policy helped only temporarily, and after a blip in 2016, birthrates continued to decline. Tsang attributes this to the rising costs of raising children, a result of China's increasing economic rise. "Children become "more expensive, and demand a much stronger commitment on the part of the parents," he says.

He added that China will go from having a 'demographic bonus' (where the productive age population is more than the non-productive population) to one that is suffering from a demographic deficit and a shrinking population.It will also have to support an increasingly large number of pensioners. This will also have to be done with a smaller population and a smaller domestic market compared to the peak of the population.

While countries like France and Germany also face ageing populations, they are open, to a certain extend, to immigration to help alleviate the increasing stress on the labour market that results from more people retiring. But China is notoriously difficult towards foreigners: a harsh, political regime, a complex, tonal language, racial discrimination and an arcane bureaucracy discourage many people from going there to find jobs.

"They are going to have to deal with a steadily shrinking population in the next 50 to 100 years," says Tsang, necessitating "enormous improvements in productivity to compensate for the expected drop in population."

More to the point, China, he thinks, will have to open its gates more to foreigners.

"I think we are going to see [a further] relaxation in allowing non Chinese to settle in China, particularly women," he says, pointing to a discrepancy of some 35 million between the number of males and females China. "They may well allow some women from Southeast Asia to migrate to China," he says.

