Turkey's Erdogan slams French security bill as 'guillotine of democracy'

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has denounced a planned French legislation designed to counter Islamist separatism as a "guillotine" of democracy.

The draft bill has been criticised both inside France and abroad for stigmatising Muslims and giving the state new powers to limit speech and religious groups.

Speaking in Ankara on Wednesday, Erdogan said, "The adoption of this law, which is openly in contradiction of human rights, freedom of religion and European values, will be a guillotine blow inflicted on French democracy."

The Turkish president added that the planned law would only serve the cause of extremism, putting NGOs under pressure and "forcing young people to choose between their beliefs and their education".

"We call on the French authorities, and first of all President Macron, to act sensibly," he continued. "We expect a rapid withdrawal of this bill."

Erdogan also tweeted he was ready to work with France on security issues and integration, but relations between the two leaders have been strained for some time.

Je tiens à exprimer que la Turquie est prête à travailler avec tout le monde, y compris la France, sur l’intégration et la lutte contre le terrorisme. pic.twitter.com/PAe6wolezB — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) May 12, 2021

France's government is in the process of passing new legislation to crack down on what it has termed "Islamist separatism", which would give the state more power to vet and disband religious groups judged to be threats to the nation.

Erdogan has already denounced the proposed measures as "anti-Muslim".

Last October, Erdogan questioned Macron's "mental health", accusing him of waging a "campaign of hatred" against Islam, after the French president defended the right of cartoonists to caricature the prophet Mohammed.

The two countries are also at odds on a number of other issues, including Libya, Syria and the eastern Mediterranean.

