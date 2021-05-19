France seeks UN Security Council resolution calling for Israel-Gaza ceasefire

Rockets are launched into Israel by Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

France has called for a United Nations Security Council resolution to end the hostilities between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza.

A statement by the Elysée Palace late Tuesday said the motion had been tabled in coordination with Egypt and Jordan, following a meeting between the leaders of the three countries.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah Al-Sissi held talks in Paris on the sidelines of a summit on African economies, before seeking the support of Jordan’s King Abdullah II, who they met via video conference.

“The three countries agreed on three simple elements: the shooting must stop, the time has come for a ceasefire, the UN Security Council must take up the subject,” the Elysée said, adding the trio had also agreed to launch a humanitarian initiative for the people of Gaza, in conjunction with the UN.

US resistance

The Security Council has so far failed to adopt a declaration calling for an end to more than a week of violence, with the United States rejecting three draft statements proposed by China, Norway and Tunisia.

The US, a close ally of Israel, has insisted that such a declaration would not help diplomatic efforts to end the conflict between Israel and Hamas militants.

France files Israel-Gaza ceasefire resolution at UN: presidency

Media reports say the French resolution could be circulated to Security Council members as early as Wednesday and put to a quick vote.

Meanwhile cross-border fighting continued Wednesday with Israeli air strikes on Gaza being met with rocket fire from Hamas.

Medical officials in Gaza say 217 Palestinians have been killed, including 63 children, since the fighting began on 10 May. Authorities in Israel say 12 people have been killed, including two children.

