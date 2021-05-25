Indian farmers plan nationwide protest despite raging Covid epidemic

Farmers listen to a speaker as they block a major highway in protest against new farm laws, at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border, India, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.

Indian farmers opposed to new reform laws have vowed to go ahead with nation-wide protests on Wednesday despite warnings that it would accelerate the already out of control coronavirus epidemic, which has infected nearly 27 million people and killed 307,000 by the latest official count.

Advertising Read more

Farmers unions said they were determined to go ahead with their demonstration to mark six months of strike action against legislation they say will benefit only rich corporations.

Despite rounds of talks with the government last year, farmers, largely from the food-growing states of Punjab and Haryana, have rejected the laws as potentially exploitative.

The government says the legislation will bring private investment into India’s antiquated farm sector and shore up the livelihood of millions dependent on agriculture.

“We will mark Wednesday as a black day for democracy,” a farm union spokesman told TV stations and added the day-long protest will be staged across India.

Superspreading fears

Twelve opposition parties said they would support the protest.

12 opposition parties extend their support to Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) call to observe a countrywide protest day on May 26 marking the completion of six months of farmers protest against new farm laws. pic.twitter.com/YY70OpBU2a — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2021

India’s ruling BJP party warned it could turn into a “superspreading event”.

“It is unbelievable that the opposition parties are ready to risk the lives of protesting farmers only to meet their political ends,” said BJP MP Bhupendra Yadav.

Government minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat urged political rivals to stand down.

“This is the time to save lives, but it seems politics dominates the agenda for the opposition…it seems these parties only see a political opportunity to grab in these grim times,” he added.

Divided house

Opinion of some opposition groups also appeared divided.

“In the larger interest we do not support any congregation or gathering in the name of a protest during these times when the country is grappling with rising Covid cases,” said parliamentarian Amar Patnaik.

“These are terrible times to hold such protests as we fight Covid,” added Midhun Reddy, another political leader.

India’s main opposition Congress party which governs Punjab seemed uncertain even though it extended support to the farmers.

“The death rate is going up…infection is spreading in villages and I hope farmers will ponder the risks,” Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu was quoted as saying Tuesday.

Rampaging Covid

India’s first 100,000 Covid-19 deaths occurred in nine months, and doubled in the next seven months. The last 100,000 deaths were reported in just 26 days.

Critics of the protests say farmers picketing highways to Delhi has had a chilling impact on the capital city, where Covid-19 has so far killed 23,000 people and maimed 142,000 residents.

Last Wednesday, two farmers died of Covid at Delhi’s borders.

But farmers said the government should be blamed for the devastation and not them.

BREAKING: The COVID-19 death toll in India has passed 300,000 as a devastating surge of new infections shows no signs of easing. https://t.co/siM8qilq3n — The Associated Press (@AP) May 24, 2021

“This fever does not affect us,” said a septuagenarian farmer at the Delhi border protest site. “We are hardy people."

India has so far handed out 196 million vaccination doses but the vast majority of the people are still unprotected.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe