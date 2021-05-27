Western powers call for investigation into Belarus plane diversion

The Ryanair aircraft, which was carrying Belarusian opposition blogger and activist Roman Protasevich and diverted to Belarus, where authorities detained him, lands at Vilnius Airport in Vilnius, Lithuania May 23, 2021.

The United States and western European members of the UN Security Council have called for the International Civil Aviation Organization to investigate Belarus' diversion of a European flight and arrest of a dissident on board.

Wednesday's call came hours after a President Alexander Lukashenko defended the action, lashing out at critics at home and abroad.

The shockwaves from the affair multiplied over the past 24-hours, as a Barcelona-bound flight from Minsk had to turn back after being refused access to French airspace.

Poland also closed its airspace to Belarusian carriers.

In his first public statement since the Ryanair flight was diverted and opposition journalist and activist Roman Protasevich arrested on Sunday, Lukashenko dismissed the subsequent international outcry.

"I acted lawfully to protect our people," he declared, adding that criticism of the event was nothing more than another attempt by his opponents to undermine his rule, accusing foreign powers of waging a "modern, hybrid war" against Belarus.

Lukashenko - often dubbed "Europe's last dictator" - is facing some of the strongest international pressure of his nearly 27 years ruling ex-Soviet Belarus, but he continues to enjoy solid support from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

1/3 It’s a shame that despite all the facts that were presented today our Western colleagues continue to spread #FakeNews on #RyanAir landing in Minsk. At the consultations we indicated that the pilots had the choice where to land, nobody forced them to land in #Minsk #Belarus https://t.co/Z6Oh38SD7G — Dmitry Polyanskiy (@Dpol_un) May 26, 2021

A Kremlin spokesman said Wednesday there was no reason to disbelieve Lukashenko's version of events.

Putin is expected to host Lukashenko for talks in Moscow this Friday.

Targeted sanctions against Minsk

Meanwhile, European leaders, who accuse the authorities in Minsk of effectively hijacking the passenger flight, this week agreed to cut air links with Belarus and told airliners to avoid the country's airspace.

Earlier this week, EU leaders warned they would adopt further "targeted economic sanctions" against the Belarusian authorities to add to the 88 regime figures and seven companies on a blacklist.

Last year's months of protests against Lukashenko, which involved tens of thousands of people, were brutally quashed and thousands were detained.

Several people died in the unrest, while many reported torture and abuse in custody.

🔴 NOW: Belarusian opposition leader, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, addresses @EP_ForeignAff following the detention of dissident journalist Roman Protasevich https://t.co/n6XjtCeqnH — AFET Committee Press (@EP_ForeignAff) May 26, 2021

Belarus opposition urges stronger action

However, the Belarusian opposition says the sanctions won't go far enough and has called for stronger measures.

Opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Wednesday urged the European Parliament to ban both new foreign investments in Belarus and the country's main exports.

The call at the UN for the ICAO investigation echoes an earlier one from NATO.

But Russia's support for Minsk means the UN Security Council is unlikely to agree a collective statement.

The Athens-to-Vilnius flight was diverted over a supposed bomb scare, with Lukashenko scrambling a MiG-29 fighter jet to accompany the aircraft.

Once the plane landed, Roman Protasevich - the 26-year-old co-founder of opposition Telegram channel Nexta which coordinated last year's protests against Lukashenko - and his Russian girlfriend Sofia Sapega were arrested.

