Pope Francis updates canon law to combat sexual abuse

Pope Francis has extended punishment for sexual abuse to those who cover it up, as well as those who commit the crime, and included laypeople in canon law.

Pope Francis has made an extensive revision to the Catholic Church's canon law specifically addressing those found guilty of sexual abuse, in a bid to improve the Vatican's ability to combat the problem.

The changes will take effect on 8 December, when the Catholic Church celebrates the feast of the Immaculate Conception.

Pope Francis incorporated into the new code changes that had already been made by himself and his predecessor. Specifically, the pontiff wanted to ensure that anybody who commits sexual abuse, either against a minor or an adult, does not avoid punishment and that attention is given to the victims.

The changes concern crimes committed by either a member of the clergy or a layperson working in offices. While priests can by defrocked, laypeople who hold positions within the church will be made to pay fines for their crimes or lose their jobs or positions in the community.

The pope has also made efforts to ensure greater transparency when cases come to light to end the practice of covering up, which has been common practice in the past: those who are found to be negligent will now also be held accountable.

New crimes have also entered the code such as grooming minors or vulnerable adults for sexual abuse and possessing child pornography.

While abuse of minors was previously an offence under the title “Crimes Against Special Obligations”, it has now been moved to “Offences Against Human Life, Dignity and Liberty”.

Archbishop Filippo Iannone, head of the department charged with the project, explained that the legislator’s aim was to re-affirm the gravity of this crime and the attention that must be reserved for the victims.

Iannone further explained that there was the need to strengthen the criminal code because of some existing situations of irregularity in communities, but above all because of “recent scandals with disconcerting and very serious episodes of paedophilia”.

He also said there has been “a climate of excessive slack in the interpretation of penal law”, where mercy was sometimes put before justice.

He concluded saying that justice requires that the order that has been violated be re-established, that victims be eventually compensated and that offenders be punished and pay for their crimes.

