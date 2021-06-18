Iran votes in presidential poll tipped in hard-liner's favour

Ultraconservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi appears to be the frontrunner in Iran's presidential election due to take place on Friday and has been named by Iranian media as a possible successor to supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iranians were voting Friday on who should be the country's next president, against a background of tensions with the West over Tehran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers.

Advertising Read more

While the race is wide open due to incumbent President Hassan Rouhani being term limited from running again, authorities barred his allies and nearly every other reformist from entering the race.

Mr. Raisi said that he will remain in the nuclear deal. But that his expectation is that the United States and its allies will fully abide by their commitments, instead of dragging their feet as they're doing now. PODCAST: Professor Mohammad Marandi of Tehran University analyses Iran's elections

That has analysts believing hard-line judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi, who ran against Rouhani during elections in 2017 but lost, is the clear front-runner. The only competitor who represents a stand-in for Rouhani's administration, the former Central Bank chief Abdolnasser Hemmati, has argued that others in the race have been serving as proxies for Raisi and allow the cleric to avoid criticising him directly.

More than 59 million eligible voters in Iran, a nation home to over 80 million people

Seven presidential candidates approved by Iran's Guardian Council to run out of 592 who registered, with three later dropping out

No women out of the 40 who registered approved to run for the presidency

Four-year term for an elected Iranian president

Two terms in a row is the maximum any Iranian president can serve

44% turnout projected by the state-linked Iranian Student Polling Agency, which would be a historic low amid a lack of enthusiasm by voters and the coronavirus pandemic

73% turnout in Iran's last presidential election in 2017

Over 50% is the amount of the vote a front-runner must win in order to avoid a runoff election. There has s only been one runoff (in 2005) since the 1979 Islamic Revolution

"Despite the fact that (the televised presidential) debates were very hard hitting, and the reformist and the moderate candidate attacked Mr. Raisi very hard, he is doing very well in the polls," Mohammad Marandi, a political scientist with Tehran University told RFI, predicting that Raisi may win the first round.

This combination of four photos shows candidates for the June 18, 2021, Iranian presidential elections from left to right; Abdolnasser Hemmati, Mohsen Rezaei, Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi and Ebrahim Raisi. Iranians will vote Friday on who should be the country's next president amid tensions with the West over its tattered nuclear deal with world powers. AP

EBRAHIM RAISI (60) is a hard-line cleric close to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who has vowed to combat poverty and corruption. In 2016, Khamenei appointed Raisi as head of the Imam Reza charity foundation, which manages a vast conglomerate of businesses and endowments in Iran. He lost his 2017 presidential challenge to Rouhani.

ABDOLNASSER HEMMATI (64) economy professor, "reformist" camp, served for several years at the head of Iran's Central Bank under Rouhani and amid the renewed American sanctions that followed the U.S.' unilateral withdrawal from Tehran's nuclear deal.

AMIRHOSSEIN GHAZIZADEH HASHEMI (50), conservative PM, has vowed to restore Iran's stock market in the first three days in office, a tough goal as the market's value has nearly halved in the last year.

MOHSEN REZAEI (66) former leader of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard and has been a hard-line candidate in several elections. Wanted by Argentina on an Interpol “Red Notice” over his alleged involvement in the 1994 bombing on a Jewish center in Buenos Aires that killed 85 people. Tehran denies the accusations.



Limited democracy

Iran's presidential election process looks like the one in western countries, but only on the surface. In fact the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, backed by the religious establishment, decides all major policy issues.

The Guardian Council – appointed by the Supreme Leader – barred most allies of Rouhani and other reformists from running in this election. Iran does not allow international observers to monitor its elections, which its Interior Ministry oversees. Within these confines, Iran's people enjoy limited democracy with a choice of leaders who can show substantial differences, but mainly in economic policy.

One of the key points during the election campaigns was the nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA), signed by Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany in 2015. That agreement was aimed at reducing Iran's nuclear program, in exchange for a gradual lifting of sanctions. In May 2018, US President Donald Trump unilaterally walked away from the deal and re-imposed sanctions.

According to Marandi, no matter who wins the elections, he will try and stick to the JCPoA. If Raisi wins, he says "I don't expect him to leave the nuclear deal. In fact, his opponent was warning Iranians that he wants to quit the deal, and that he will bring about new sanctions.

Scepticism

"But Mr. Raisi, in response, said that he will remain in the deal." But he adds that Raisi will expect the US to "fully abide by their commitments, instead of dragging their feet as they're doing now."

People line up to vote in the presidential election at a polling station in Tehran, Iran, Friday, June 18, 2021. Iran began voting Friday in a presidential election tipped in the favor of a hard-line protege of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, fueling public apathy and sparking calls for a boycott in the Islamic Republic. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi) AP - Ebrahim Noroozi

If Hemmati, the reformist, wins, it will "mean that the government will pursue the policies of the current president. Iran will continue to seek some sort of rapprochement with Europe and the United States, even though many people are sceptical," Marandi says.

On the foreign policy front, not much will change, as US President Joe Biden seems set to continue his hardline policy vis-à-vis China.

"The relationship between China and Iran is improving," says Marandi. "And the fact that the United States and its allies simultaneously antagonise China and Iran benefits the relationship, because this makes both countries look to the other as a natural ally. So Western countries can only blame themselves for this convergence of interests between Iran, China, Russia, and other countries," Mohammad Marandi says.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe