Biden defends US withdrawal from Afghanistan as panic rages in Kabul

A US military helicopter over the American embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan.

American President Joe Biden has defended the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan after the Taliban's stunning military takeover that triggered panic in Kabul with thousands mobbing the airport in a desperate attempt to flee.

Advertising Read more

In his first public statement since the Islamist insurgents seized control of the country at the weekend, the US leader admitted the Taliban advance had unfolded more quickly than expected.

Harshly criticising the Western-backed government that was ousted with shockingly little resistance, Biden said US troops could not defend a nation whose leaders "gave up and fled", as did President Ashraf Ghani.

Ghani's departure on Sunday completed the collapse of his government. His whereabouts are currently unknown.

"We gave them every chance to determine their own future. We could not provide them with the will to fight for that future," Biden said in his address at the White House.

"American troops cannot and should not be fighting in a war and dying in a war that Afghan forces are not willing to fight for themselves."

The Taliban captured Kabul, and most other major cities, with little bloodshed.

Panic in fearful Kabul, Taliban offer amnesty

But in the capital, panic gripped many residents who feared a repeat of the Taliban's brutal Islamist rule from 1996 to 2001.

At the airport, thousands of Afghans scrambled to board the few flights available.

"We are afraid to live in this city," a 25-year-old ex-soldier told the French AFP news agency as he stood among huge crowds on the tarmac.

"Since I served in the army, the Taliban would definitely target me."

The Taliban on Tuesday declared a general amnesty for all government officials and urged them to return to work.

"A general amnesty has been declared for all... so you should start your routine life with full confidence," said the statement.

The United States has sent 6,000 troops to ensure the safe evacuation of embassy staff, as well as Afghans who worked as interpreters or in other support roles.

Governments including France, Germany and Australia have also organised charter flights.

China ready for 'friendly relations' with Taliban

The State Department in Washington said any US ties with a Taliban government would depend on their respect of human rights and rejection of extremism.

President Biden issued a stern warning to the Taliban, saying any threats to US interests would be met with a "devastating" military response.

China, meanwhile, was the first major nation to flag support for the Taliban, stating it was ready for "friendly relations".

Both Russia and Iran have also made diplomatic overtures.

The UN Security Council on Monday said the international community must ensure Afghanistan does not become a breeding ground for terrorism.

"The world is watching," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said. "We cannot and must not abandon the people of Afghanistan."

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe