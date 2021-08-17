First French plane transports evacuees from Kabul airport

French and Afghan nationals line up to board a French military transport plane at the Kabul airport on August 17, 2021.

France has carried out its first evacuations from Afghanistan after the runway at Kabul airport was cleared of thousands of people desperate to escape Taliban militants now in control of the country.

Defence Minister Florence Party on Tuesday told RTL that a plane carrying diplomats and civilians landed overnight in France’s air base in Abu Dhabi.

"During the night, flights were able to resume, which allowed us to land our first military transport plane," Parly said, adding that an "air bridge" would be established between Kabul and the United Arab Emirates to facilitate the evacuation of French nationals.

"We are actively working to organise the next rotations," she added in a Twitter post.

Ce premier avion militaire a atterri dans la nuit à Abou Dabi, où les Français et les ressortissants de pays partenaires qui étaient à bord ont été accueillis par les forces françaises aux Émirats arabes unis. Nous travaillons activement pour organiser les prochaines rotations. https://t.co/xhButL2T1f — Florence Parly (@florence_parly) August 17, 2021

At least five civilians were killed on Monday at the airport, but it is not yet known whether they were shot or killed in a stampede.

The US military, who are in control of the airport, halted flights for most of Monday because it could not manage the situation.

Media reports said the Afghan capital appeared calm on Tuesday.

Biden defends pullout

Meanwhile US President Joe Biden on Monday defended his decision to withdraw US forces, breaking his silence on the pullout after the chaotic scenes at Kabul airport.

The Taliban’s rapid advance across Afghanistan – coming on the heels of US promises for continued support for Afghan soldiers – has revived doubts about the credibility of US foreign policy.

Biden blamed the Taliban's takeover in Afghanistan on Afghan political leaders who fled the country and the unwillingness of the US-trained Afghan army to fight the insurgents.

