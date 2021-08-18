Getting Covid-19 vaccine "an act of love" says Pope Francis

Pope Francis said getting Covid-19 was an 'act of love'.

Pope Francis on Wednesday said that getting the Covid-19 vaccine was 'an act of love'. "Thanks to God and to the work of many, we now have vaccines to protect us," Francis said in a message for the US-based "It's Up to You" initiative.

"They grant us the hope of ending the pandemic, but only if they are available to all and if we work together," he said in the video, aimed at communities disproportionately affected by the virus in North, Central and South America.

"Being vaccinated... is an act of love," the 84-year old said.

"And contributing to ensure the majority of people are vaccinated is an act of love. Love for oneself, love for one's family and friends, love for all people".

As countries around the world embark on mass vaccine campaigns, conspiracy theories and distrust of governments and pharmaceutical companies abound.

Meanwhile in France, according to the latest figures, more than 5400 new Covid-19 patients were hospitalised over the past week, with more than 1,100 of those in intensive care.

The data shows that a significant number of the patients in critical care were concentrated in the south of France, in the Paris region, and the overseas territories of Guadeloupe and Martinique where strict lockdown measures have come into force.

