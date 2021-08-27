AFGHANISTAN CRISIS

LIVE blog - France looks to end Kabul evacuations disrupted by deadly attacks

People waiting to board a French military transport aircraft at the airport in Kabul on 26 August, 2021. AFP - -

Text by: RFI Follow

French evacuation efforts from Kabul airport have entered their final stages in the wake of devastating bomb attacks that killed dozens of people – including 13 US soldiers. While foreign troops must leave Afghanistan by 31 August – under a deal agreed with the Taliban – France had been due to finalise its military airlifts by Friday evening. Controversy is growing around Paris’s management of the crisis following news that deadline may now be extended. Follow the latest developments as they happen.