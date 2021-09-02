France pressures Iran for immediate return to nuclear negotiations

Former President Hassan Rouhani, second right, listens to the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi while visiting an exhibition of Iran's new nuclear achievements in Tehran in April, 2021.

France's foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told his newly-appointed Iranian counterpart in a telephone call that it is urgent for Tehran to return to nuclear talks immediately.

Advertising Read more

"The minister underlined the importance and the urgency of an immediate resumption of negotiations, interrupted by Iran since June," the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement released Wednesday, following a telephone conversation between Jean-Yves Le Drian and Iran's foreign minister Hossein.

In the call, Le Drian expressed his concern about nuclear activities carried out by Iran in violation of a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Now a call between #France's foreign minister with #Iran's foreign minister calling for an "immediate" resumption of talks. That 2-3 months comment alarmed Europe. But, to date, Tehran continues to play for time, undeterred by urgent calls & statements.https://t.co/ricI95aoTQ — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) September 1, 2021

Repeated violations since 2018

Since former US President Donald Trump abandoned the agreement in 2018 and reimposed harsh sanctions, Iran Iran has gradually violated its limits.

Since April, Iran and six powers have tried to work out how Tehran and Washington might both return to compliance.

A sixth round of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington was adjourned in June after hardliner Ebrahim Raisi was elected Iran's president and took office on 5 August.

A date for the next round of talks has yet to be scheduled.

Amirabdollahian said on Monday that nuclear talks might resume in "two to three months", although it's unclear whether that time frame begins from this week or from when the new administration took over last month.

Berlin voices concern at Iran's nuclear enrichment programme

Meanwhile, Germany also raised pressure on Tehran asking it to resume talks "as soon as possible".

"We are ready to do so, but the time window won't be open indefinitely," a ministry spokesperson told a briefing earlier Wednesday.

Last month, France, Germany and Britain voiced grave concern about reports from the IAEA, the United Nations nuclear watchdog, confirming Iran has produced uranium metal enriched up to 20 percent fissile purity for the first time and lifted production capacity of uranium enriched to 60 percent.

Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe