India and Taliban hold formal talks: What lies ahead?

Afghan nationals light candles in front of the UNHCR office in Mumbai to commemorate the victims of the Kabul bombing, 27 August 2021.

Hours after the last US military aircraft flew out of Kabul to mark the end of its two-decade long war in Afghanistan, India made its first official contact with the Taliban when its ambassador in Qatar met the head of the Taliban political office in Doha.

It was the first time an Indian diplomat formally met the group and marked a drastically different approach from New Delhi compared to when the Taliban were last in power in the 1990s.

India - Taliban meeting

India’s ambassador to Qatar, Deepak Mittal, met with the head of the Taliban’s political office, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai on Tuesday and flagged concerns that Afghanistan’s soil should not be used for anti-Indian activities and terrorism in any manner after US-led foreign troops pull-out.

India talks to Taliban leader Stanikzai for ‘early return’ of those stuck in Afghanistan@NayanimaBasu reports#ThePrintForeignAffairshttps://t.co/3vQ4o7CeXX — ThePrintIndia (@ThePrintIndia) August 31, 2021

"Discussions focused on safety, security and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan. The travel of Afghan nationals, especially minorities, who wish to visit to India also came up," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Analysts out that it could not be a coincidence that the first official diplomatic approach between the two sides took place just two days before India signed off its month-long presidency of the United Nations Security Council which stopped short of naming Taliban in a paragraph that called for Afghan groups not to support terrorists.

“I think India has no option. We need a pragmatic policy to explore ways of engaging the Taliban to ensure continuation of the present development assistance,” international relations expert Happymon Jacob told RFI.

“There is also a possibility that this outreach from the Taliban could also be seeking to balance its ties with Pakistan by using India as leverage.”

For New Delhi, its strategic options are limited given that it is already countering hostilities at the borders with China and Pakistan and an unfriendly government in Kabul.

Afghan terrorism

Prime Minister Narender Modi’s biggest concern is preventing Afghanistan from turning into a nursery for terrorist groups hostile to India.

The meeting happened a day after a senior UAE official who handles the Afghan file met external affairs minister S Jaishankar. India has also been engaging with Qatar for months on the Taliban and peace talks.https://t.co/I2ge4ke9aA — Economic Times (@EconomicTimes) September 1, 2021

“Taliban’s victory is sure to embolden the India-specific terrorist outfits such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba that carried out the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai. We have to calibrate our policy,” said expert Gulshan Sachdeva.

What’s more, the Taliban’s control will also mean a bigger hand for the Pakistani military and intelligence agencies to influence outcomes for the country, which will mandate a much smaller role for Indian development and infrastructure work that has won it goodwill over the past 20 years.

Over the past two decades, India has invested around $3 billion (Euros 2.6 billion) in Afghanistan's infrastructure, including over 400 projects across all provinces in the country.

For now, India will be closely watching developments in the country as it prepares itself for the reality of a Taliban-governed Afghanistan again. Experts believe the issue of recognizing the Taliban as the legitimate power in control of Afghanistan will not happen in a hurry.

In the coming months, the security establishment is expected to assess where the Taliban will be moving with its agenda and at the same time maintain back-door diplomatic channels.

