Australia PM rejects Chinese criticism of new Aussie-US-UK alliance, nuclear sub deal

The deal extends US nuclear submarine technology to Australia as well as cyber defence, applied artificial intelligence and undersea capabilities

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday rejected Chinese criticism of Australia's new nuclear submarine alliance with the United States, a deal that may upset the military balance in the Pacific. Meanwhile, China has signed up to a transpacific trade structure that excludes Washington.

China reacted angrily when Biden, Morrison and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson used a virtual news conference this week to announce a trilateral defense alliance that will provide Australia with a fleet of at least eight nuclear-powered submarines.

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during a regular press conference, that it was "highly irresponsible" for the U.S. and Britain to export the nuclear technology.

"The nuclear submarine cooperation between the US, the UK and Australia has seriously undermined regional peace and stability, intensified the arms race and undermined international non-proliferation efforts," he said.

"The export of highly sensitive nuclear submarine technology to Australia by the US and the UK proves once again that they are using nuclear exports as a tool for geopolitical game and adopting double standards.

'Submarine fever'

While the Chinese language press hardly mentioned the developments, the English-language Global Times, a hardline mouthpiece of China's Communist Party, aimed at the english-speaking non-mainland Chinese public, said that Australia, "participates in the US-led strategic siege of China" and threatened that the "nuke sub deal could make Australia 'potential nuclear war target."

AUK-US partnership will bring "nuclear-powered submarine fever" across globe, the newspaper added in an editorial and shows how the US "is hysterically polarizing its alliance system ... to push "middle powers" like Australia to the defense level of owning nuclear-powered submarines."

The world needs to prepare for the arrival of the coming nuclear submarine craze as the US and the UK helped Australia obtain nuclear submarine capabilities: Editor-in-Chief Hu Xijin #HuSays pic.twitter.com/NQHYly55wk — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) September 16, 2021

But Morrison was not deterred and said that Australia wanted to "boost peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region."

Non-peaceful means

News of the alliance received a positive response in Taiwan, the self-governing island claimed by mainland China.

"We welcome the joint statement of the Australian Ministry of Foreign Affairs," Taiwan's Foreign Ministsry said in a Tweet. Australia and the US "stated their intent to strenghten ties with Taiwan."

We welcome the #AUSMIN joint statement in which #Australia🇦🇺 & the #US🇺🇸 re-emphasized #Taiwan's🇹🇼 important role in the #IndoPacific; stated intent to strengthen ties with Taiwan; emphasized support for Taiwan's meaningful participation in international organizations; ... (1/2) https://t.co/eq1dY6nFmf — 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) September 17, 2021

Over the last year, leaders in Taipei became increasingly worried over a growing number of Chinese Air Force incursions into Taiwan's air space and a hardening in Beijing's rhetoric, which thinly veiled threats of taking over the island by "non-peaceful means."

Leaders of Singapore reacted positively as well. The island-state's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong told Morrison in a phone call he hoped the nuclear deal would "contribute constructively to the peace and stability of the region and complement the regional architecture," Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Australia's decision to acquire nuclear-powered submarines under a newly announced alliance with the United States and Britain has highlighted regional concerns over China's growing maritime might in the Pacific.

Naval power in the Pacific At the end of 2020, the size of China's navy was approximately 360, compared to the United States' 297. US Naval intelligence projected that China's navy will increase to 400 ships in 2025 and 425 in 2030.



Rate of expansion



Five of the United States' 11 aircraft carriers are based in the Pacific. China has started construction on its third aircraft carrier and is also building more destroyers.

Between 2015 and 2019, China built 132 vessels, while the United States built 68, India 48, Japan 29 and Australia's 9. France built 17 new ships in the same timeframe, while Britain manufactured four, two of which were aircraft carriers. "China launched the equivalent of the French naval fleet, within four years" according to Admiral Pierre Vandier, Chief of Staff of the French Navy. Submarines



Beijing has six nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs) and some 40 attack submarines, of which six are nuclear-powered. Washington has 21 attack submarines and eight SSBNs in the Pacific, mainly operating out of Pearl Harbor. Australia has six Swedish-designed diesel-electric Collins-class submarines that have been in service since the mid-1990s. They were to be replaced with 12 French attack subsvessels under the now-scrapped deal. Instead, the US will provide nuclear powerd vessels. Vietnam has six Russian-designed submarines; Malaysia has two submarines; Indonesia has ordered six from South Korea; and the Philippines is thinking of building its own fleet as well.



Japan has 23 submarines, South Korea has 18, Singapore has two and Russia has a dozen. (AFP)





