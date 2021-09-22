Friends again? France's envoy to return to US after Macron and Biden talk

Friends again? French President Emmanuel Macron decides to send back his ambassador to the US after a telephone conversation with his US counterpart Joe Biden. This picture shows the two leaders at a G7 meeting at the Carbis Bay Hotel in Carbis Bay, St. Ives, Cornwall, England, Friday, June 11, 2021.

France will send its ambassador back to Washington next week after French President Emmanuel Macron and President Joe Biden agreed in a phone call Wednesday to meet next month over a submarine spat that sent relations between the longtime allies into a tailspin.

Advertising Read more

The two heads of state “have decided to open a process of in-depth consultations, aimed at creating the conditions for ensuring confidence,” the Elysée and the White House said in a joint statement. Macron and Biden will meet at the end of October in Europe, according to the statement, that was published at the same time by the White House and the Elysée.

Les Présidents @EmmanuelMacron et @JoeBiden se sont entretenus aujourd’hui. Retrouvez le communiqué conjoint :https://t.co/bqVKtCeuv9 — Élysée (@Elysee) September 22, 2021

In an unprecedented move, France recalled its ambassador after the U.S., Australia and Britain announced, the "Aukus," a new Indo-Pacific defence deal last week. As part of the pact, Australia will cancel a multibillion-dollar contract to buy diesel-electric French submarines and acquire U.S. nuclear-powered vessels instead.

The French ambassador will “have intensive work with senior U.S. officials” after his return to the United States, the statement said.

Biden and Macron agreed “that the situation would have benefitted from open consultations among allies on matters of strategic interest to France and our European partners," it said. Biden “conveyed his ongoing commitment in that regard.”

Today I spoke with President Emmanuel Macron of France, and reaffirmed the importance of French and European engagement in the Indo-Pacific region. I look forward to a process of in-depth consultations and to meeting with him in October. pic.twitter.com/MouVMCBgDR — President Biden (@POTUS) September 22, 2021

Biden reaffirmed in the statement “the strategic importance of French and European engagement in the Indo-Pacific region.”

New strategy

On day after the announcement of Aukus, the European Union unveiled last week its own, new strategy, for boosting economic, political and defence ties in the vast area stretching from India to Japan to Southeast Asia and eastward past New Zealand to the Pacific.

In the joint French-US statement, Biden referred to the new EU strategy, saying that he "reaffirms the strategic importance of French and European engagement in the Indo-Pacific region," while recognizing "the importance of a stronger and more capable European defence, that contributes positively to transatlantic and global security and is complementary to NATO.”

No decision has been made about the French ambassador to Australia, who was also recalled last week, the Elysée said, adding that no phone call with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was scheduled.

(With AP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe