French ambassador back to Washington after submarine crisis

France’s ambassador to the United States has returned after being recalled to Paris nearly two weeks ago by France, angered over a new defence alliance between the US and Australia that resulted in the cancellation of a multi-billion euro contract for French submarines.

Ambassador Philippe Etienne arrived back to the US capital Wednesday afternoon, a return that was agreed upon during a telephone call last week between French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Joe Biden.

Etienne, who was recalled to Paris on 17 September, is returning with a “clear mandate,” Macron said earlier this week.

The two presidents had agreed to set up consultations on improving confidence, after the US surprised France with its announcement of the alliance with Australia, and its subsequent reneging on the submarine deal.

The two presidents are to talk again in mid-October before a scheduled in-person meeting at the end of next month in Europe.

