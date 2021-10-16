Greece and US expand defence pact as tensions mount between Turkey and Europe

Warships take part in a Greek-US military exercise south of the island of Crete, on 24 August, 2020. Greece began a military exercise involving its navy and air force in the Mediterranean southeast of Crete and south of the Greek island of Kastellorizo, near an area where Turkey has sent research vessel Oruc Reis, accompanied by warships, to survey the seabed for gas and oil deposits.

The United States and Greece have signed a deal expanding their defence cooperation agreement to grant American forces broader use of Greek bases. It comes amid increasing tensions between Greece and neighbouring Turkey over sea and air borders.

Advertising Read more

The deal, signed in Washington on Thursday by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, will allow US forces to train and operate "in an expanded capacity" at four additional bases in Greece, Dendias said.

“This is not an agreement … against anybody else,” Dendias said in an interview with The Associated Press after the signing ceremony, although he admitted the new agreement put a US military presence just kilometres away from Turkey.

"It’s an agreement between Greece and the United States of America, and the purpose of the agreement is the stability and prosperity for both our countries.”

.@SecBlinken and Greek Foreign Minister @NikosDendias met today and discussed the deepening partnership between Greece and the United States, including cooperation on defense and security, trade, and energy issues. https://t.co/6Igfs4LSw1 — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) October 14, 2021

Greece is pinning much of its defence strategy on close military cooperation with France and the US as it remains locked in a volatile dispute with Turkey over sea and airspace boundaries.

Greek officials have also been actively pursuing other international agreements, with partners in the Middle East, Europe and elsewhere.

At Thursday’s signing ceremony, Blinken called the US and Greece “two proud, strong NATO allies, both deeply committed to our alliance".

The agreement is built on an existing one and will run for five years with automatic renewal, Greek officials said.

The North Atlantic defence bloc to which the US, Turkey, France and Greece all belong – is built on the idea of collective defence, so that an attack on one member nation is considered an attack on all.

Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg earlier this month appeared to criticise Greece’s newly ratified mutual defence agreement with France, without naming the two countries.

“What I don’t believe in is efforts to try to do something outside the Nato framework, or compete with or duplicate Nato,” Stoltenberg said.

French frigates

The extension comes one week after the Greek parliament ratified a pact with France which states Greece will purchase three French frigates that will be delivered in 2025 and 2026. It also includes security cooperation between the two countries, a move hailed by both sides as a step toward European strategic autonomy.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan clashed over many issues including the role of Islam, Turkish ambtions to exploit gas in the Eastern Mediterranean and Syrian migrants. AFP - ERIC FEFERBERG

But Turkey's hardline newspaper Daily Sabah criticised Greece's closer military cooperation with some of its allies as "unilateral, provocative activities" that "threaten the region".

"Greece’s policies to isolate and alienate Turkey, in fact, are problematic policies that will harm the EU, to which it is itself a member, and threaten regional peace and stability," according to the newspaper, quoting sources in Ankara.

Merkel's olive branch?

Meanwhile, outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel is set to pay a visit to Istanbul and meet with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday.

EU-Turkish relations have deteriorated in recent years over issues like migration and Turkish attempts to exploit gas fields in the Eastern Mediterranean claimed by Cyprus, stalling Turkey's bid to join the EU.

But Germany, with its large Turkish diaspora, has always maintained a more careful attitude towards Ankara.

During her 16 years in office, German Chancellor Angela Merkel met on dozens of occasions with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. Here they are pictuerd during the World Humanitarian Summit in Istanbul, Turkey, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ozan Kose/Pool

According to the Daily Sabah, which called Merkel's trip to Turkey a "farewell visit," "the two leaders have established close cooperation and dialogue based on rational decisions during the Merkel era in Germany".

"Contrary to the inexplicable policies of many European countries," the paper wrote, Merkel saw that there would be "no equation without Turkey, especially in migration and security issues".

Analysts in Brussels will scrutinise Merkel's statements during her trip to see if there may be a message for EU leaders regarding their future policy on Turkey.

(With AP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe