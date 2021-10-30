G20 leaders meet in Rome, with climate and global economy top of the agenda

Italy's Prime Minister, Mario Draghi (L) greets United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres upon his arrival for their meeting at the Chigi palace in Rome on October 29, 2021, ahead of an upcoming G20 summit of world leaders.

Security has been stepped up in Rome where G20 leaders are gathering to discuss climate change and the relaunch of the global economy in what will be the first in-person gathering since the Covid pandemic began.

Advertising Read more

Security was tight in Rome with a force of over 5,000 police and soldiers mobilised for the summit, according to the interior ministry, with several demonstrations expected.

The summit is being held away from the city centre, after violent clashes erupted earlier this month between protesters and police over the extension of Italy's coronavirus pass to all workplaces.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned G20 leaders Friday to show "more ambition and more action" and overcome mistrust in order to advance climate goals.

"We are still on time to put things on track, and I think the G20 meeting is the opportunity to do that," Guterres said, just three days before the COP26 climate summit kicks off in Glasgow.

Summit host Mario Draghi, the Italian prime minister, has called for a "G20 commitment on the need to limit the rise in temperatures to 1.5 degrees" above pre-industrial levels, the most ambitious target outlined in the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change.

France US smooth over tensions

US President Joe Biden is hoping to turn a page from the tumultuous Trump years and show that American leadership on the world stage is restored.

Yet the Democrat faces a credibility test as his own signature climate policy -- part of a sweeping economic package -- is held up amid infighting within his party in Congress.

French President Emmanuel Macron met with Biden on Friday in Rome, where Biden admitted America had been “clumsy" in the manner in which it carried out a secret US-British submarine deal with Australia, an arrangement that cost France 56 billion euros and shook Europe’s faith in American loyalty.

Macron welcomed efforts by the US to defuse the crisis, saying: "What really matters now is what we will do together in the coming weeks, the coming months, the coming years."

A joint communique issued after their meeting said the US had committed "additional assets" to France's counter-terrorism efforts in the Sahel.

Russia, China via video link

Absent from the G20 will be Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping, who plan to attend by video link.

On Friday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson -- the host of the UN talks next week -- gave a dire warning of what could happen if the world failed.

"We are not going to stop global warming in Rome or in this meeting in COP," he told reporters aboard his plane to Rome. "The most we can hope to do is slow the increase."

Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron will hold a brief "brush-by" meeting on the sidelines of the summit to "discuss a range of issues", a spokesman for the British prime minister told journalists on Friday, without confirming the time and date.

Britain and France are at loggerheads over licensing rules for EU fishing boats wanting to operate in waters around Britain and the Channel Islands. The escalating row has seen Britain summon the French ambassador.

Global warming challenge

Complicating the task for the G20 will be disparities between top world powers on tackling global warming.

China, the world's biggest polluter and responsible for more than a quarter of all carbon emissions, has been accused of sidestepping calls to stop building new coal-fired power plants.

A new plan submitted by Beijing to the UN ahead of COP26 fell short of environmentalists' expectations, with a target date of 2060 to reach carbon neutrality.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, meanwhile, has steadfastly demanded that his country be paid for protecting its share of the Amazon.

The world's biggest rainforest is seen as a vital resource to combat climate change for its ability to absorb fossil fuel emissions.

Tax deals

A surer bet for concrete progress at the G20 involves taxation, as the group is expected to endorse the 15 percent minimum international tax rate on multinational companies after nearly 140 countries reached an OECD-brokered deal.

The move seeks to end tax optimisation, in which global corporations -- including big US tech firms like Apple and Google parent Alphabet -- shelter profits in countries with low-tax systems.

The OECD says a 15 percent global minimum corporate tax rate could add $150 billion annually to global tax revenues.

G20 finance ministers gave their backing to the tax overhaul in July.

Although no new pledges are expected on Covid-19 vaccines at the G20, a press release from a Friday meeting of G20 finance and health ministers stated that members would "take steps to help boost the supply of vaccines and essential medical products and inputs in developing countries and remove relevant supply and financing constraints."

(with AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe