COP26 draft deal tells countries to ramp up climate goals by end of 2022

The United Nations climate agency on Wednesday published the first draft of a deal laying down how countries must cut emissions to avoid temperature rises of above 1.5C. Nearly 200 countries at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow will use the document as a platform to strike a final agreement before Friday.

The seven-page draft deal by the UNFCCC encourages wealthy countries to ramp up support for poorer nations, focusing on adaptation and finance schemes.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged nations to "pull out all the stops" to cap warming, which scientists say is on track for a catastrophic 2.4C despite efforts and pledges over the years to slash emissions.

He said political leaders needed to “put aside differences and come together for our planet and our people”.

CAT global update: Glasgow has a credibility gap between talk and action. If all govts met their 2030 targets, we would have 2.4˚C of warming in 2100. But right now, current policies put us at 2.7˚C. https://t.co/dkX4jAbo2f

A Thread 🧵 pic.twitter.com/EdLlIfdhXt — ClimateActionTracker (@climateactiontr) November 9, 2021

The draft asks countries to "revisit and strengthen the 2030 targets in their nationally determined contributions … to align with the Paris Agreement temperature goal by the end of 2022”.

For the first time, the UNFCCC is calling on countries to accelerate the phasing-out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuels, while reminding countries they may submit more ambitious climate pledges at any time.

Sticking points among negotiators include disagreements over carbon market rules, the timeline for updating emissions-cutting pledges and payments to nations at the frontline of climate change.

