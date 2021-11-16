Macron, Putin agree on 'de-escalation' of Belarus migrant crisis

Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron during a video conference call at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia June 26, 2020.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have agreed on de-escalating tensions on the Belarus-Poland border where migrants have been massing over several weeks.

Advertising Read more

Tensions have soared over the past week as coordinated efforts by migrants to cross from Belarus into EU member Poland were thwarted by Polish border guards.

After a telephone conversation lasting one hour and 45 minutes between Macron and Putin late Monday, the Elysée palace declared it hoped "this long conversation will yield results in the coming days."

Putin reportedly promised Macron that "he will raise the topic" with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko..

At the weekend Putin denied claims Moscow is helping to orchestrate the crisis that has left hundreds of migrants from the Middle East trapped on the Belarus-Poland border.

Meanwhile, the European Union has vowed to press ahead with sanctions targeting the Lukashenko regime.

France will defend integrity of Ukraine

During their conversation France also reiterated that it is ready to defend the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

The warning comes after NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg cautioned Moscow against any aggression after "large and unusual concentrations of Russian forces" were spotted at Ukraine's border in recent weeks.

Macron reportedly expressed "deep concern and willingness to defend the territorial integrity of Ukraine"

Putin responded by saying that negotiations were "made difficult" by the Ukrainian authorities, the Elysee said, adding that this line of reasoning was "often" used by the Russian leader.

Ukraine remains locked in a festering conflict with Russia-backed separatists in the east of the country that started seven years ago.

Putin tells Macron US leading 'provocative' exercises in Black Sea https://t.co/mZjIuhqFIj pic.twitter.com/rXnYSapIpy — 24 News HD (@24NewsHD) November 16, 2021

Putin cries foul over US-led exercises in the Black Sea

For his part, Putin told Macron that "provocative" US-led exercises in the Black Sea were "increasing tensions" between Moscow and NATO.

Accroding to the Kremlin, Putin "drew attention to the provocative nature of the large scale exercises led by the United States and its allies in the Black Sea which are increasing tensions between Russia and NATO."

Putin's comments came after Western countries raised alarm over Russian military activities near Ukraine.

Putin seemingly referred to several US warships taking part in exercises in the Black Sea which Moscow has said it was "monitoring."

In Washington, Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby rejected the criticism of US maneouvres, adding that Russian military activity near Ukraine "remains concerning to us."

Moscow annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula in 2014. The subsequent conflict between Kiev and pro-Russia rebels in the east of the country has claimed more than 13,000 lives.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe