France asks Armenia, Azerbaijan to respect 2020 ceasefire

A man gets out of a makeshift bomb shelter in the village of Sahlabad outside the Azerbaijani city of Tartar on September 29, 2020. (File photo)

France has urged Armenia and Azerbaijan to respect a 2020 ceasefire, saying it was worried by new border clashes erupting between the two foes.

Advertising Read more

Armenia reported that some of its troops had been killed and that it had lost control of two military positions near the border with Azerbaijan, which accused Armenia of provoking the clash.

"France expresses its deep concern over the worsening of the security situation along several stretches of the border," a foreign ministry statement said.

"France calls on all parties to respect the ceasefire to which they committed after the trilateral declaration of November 9, 2020" signed between both countries and Russia, the statement said.

France said it was particulary alarmed by reports of use of heavy weaponry "which has caused many deaths, especially on the Armenian side".

The statement said any changes to the border needed to be negotiated, and could not be imposed by military action on the ground.

France is home to the largest Armenian community in the European Union.

(with AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe