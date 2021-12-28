Darwin's 'inheritor' Edward O.Wilson dies aged 92

Edward O. Wilson, pictured in 2012, was considered the world's leading expert on ants

Edward O.Wilson, the trailblazing US scientist, professor and author whose study of insects and clarion call to protect Earth earned him the nickname "Darwin's natural heir," has died at age 92.

Wilson, whose death was announced Monday by his foundation, was an award-winning biologist and longtime Harvard University research professor, considered the world's leading authority on ants and their behavior.

While an entomologist early in his career, he broadened his scope immensely, studying not just insects but the social interactions of birds, mammals and humans, and he effectively -- and controversially -- established a new field of science known as sociobiology.

Pursuit of knowledge

The Alabama native was the author of hundreds of scientific papers and more than 30 books, two of which won him Pulitzer Prizes for non-fiction: 1978's "On Human Nature," and "The Ants" in 1990.

Paula Ehrlich, president of the E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation and co-founder of the Half-Earth Project said Monday: "Ed's holy grail was the sheer delight of the pursuit of knowledge."

"A relentless synthesizer of ideas, his courageous scientific focus and poetic voice transformed our way of understanding ourselves and our planet.

"His greatest hope was that students everywhere share his passion for discovery as the ultimate scientific foundation for future stewardship of our planet."

Wilson had become renowned for his advances in global conservation, and advised pre-eminent scientific and conservation organizations.

The "human behaviour" debate

His work was hightlighted by mapping the social behavior of ants and proving their colonies communicate through a system of chemicals known today as pheromones.

His work, however, was not without controversy. In much of his 1975 book "Sociobiology," he laid out his theory of animal behavior, which earned high praise from fellow scientists.

In the final chapter, though, Wilson caused an uproar by proposing that human behavior is largely genetically based, and that humans acquire a predisposition to such matters as the division of labour between genders, tribalism, male dominance and parental-child bonding.

Yet, his reputation as a revered authority on the natural world remained intact.

Wilson died on Sunday in Massachussets.

