Beijing Winter Olympics opening downplays geopolitical uncertainty

The Beijing Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony is the mastermind of acclaimed Chinese film director Zhang Yimou, who was behind the 2008 extravaganza

The Opening Ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics began on Friday as China's reputation is marred by human rights concerns, while Russia, whose president Vladimir Putin is a guest of honor, is at loggerheads with the West over Ukraine.

Advertising Read more

The lattice-shaped "Bird's Nest" stadium, designed for the 2008 Olympic Summer Games, took centre stage – making Beijing the first ever city to host both a summer and winter Olympics.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who officially opened the Games, was joined by more than 20 world leaders including Putin.

2022 Beijing Olympics - Opening Ceremony - National Stadium, Beijing, China - February 4, 2022. General view inside the stadium during the opening ceremony. REUTERS - FABRIZIO BENSCH

Just hours before the opening of the Games, Xi and Putin met face-to-face for the first time in 19 months.

The Chinese President has not engaged in any foreign trips since the beginning of the pandemic. He regards Putin, whom he has met at least 17 times since becoming president in 2013, as a strategic ally.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China February 4, 2022. via REUTERS - SPUTNIK

In a lengthy joint statement after their meeting, the two leaders said that they "believe that certain states, military and political alliances and coalitions seek to obtain, directly or indirectly, unilateral military advantages to the detriment of the security of others."

Both sides also said they "oppose further enlargement of Nato", calling on the alliance to "abandon its ideologised cold war approaches", the document read – urging respect for the "sovereignty, security and interests of other countries".

The call echoes demands from Russia that have been at the centre of weeks of intensive negotiations between Moscow and the West, under the shadow of a potential conflict.

The delegation from France takes part in the parade of athletes, underneath the Olympics rings, during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, on February 4, 2022. AFP - BEN STANSALL

Boycott

High-level politicians from the United States, Britain, Canada and Australia won't be met by Xi Jinping. They are among countries staging a diplomatic boycott of the Games over China's human rights record, particularly the fate of the Muslim Uyghur minority in Xinjiang.

Their athletes will still compete at the Games, which run until 20 February and are taking place inside a vast "closed loop" designed to thwart the virus.

Some spectators will be present at the opening ceremony at the 90,000-capacity Bird's Nest, but it is unclear how many and, like sports events at the Games, tickets were not sold to the general public because of the pandemic.

The show is the mastermind of acclaimed Chinese film director Zhang Yimou, who was behind the 2008 extravaganza.

The Games coincide with the start of the Lunar New Year Ben STANSALL AFP

Zhang has promised a "totally innovative" ceremony but conceded that the pandemic and freezing weather will limit its scale compared to the Summer Games, when 15,000 performers took part in a lavish gala featuring opera singers, acrobats and drummers.

This time about 3,000 performers will take part and themes will include "environmental protection and low carbon emission".

(With wires)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe