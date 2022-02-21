Putin, Biden agree 'in principle' to Macron-brokered Ukraine summit

An elderly lady walks by as members of the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination on ceasefire of the demarcation line, or JCCC, survey a crater and damage to a house from artillery shell that landed in Vrubivka, one of the at least eight that hit the village on 17 February 2022, according to local officials, in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have accepted in principle to hold a summit, so long as Moscow does not invade Ukraine, the French presidency announced Monday following a frantic round of diplomacy.

Western powers have mounted a last-ditch effort to prevent a European war after a huge buildup of Russian troops along Ukraine's frontier.

The summit, announced by France after a phone call between President Emmanuel Macron and Putin, has been accepted in principle by Moscow and Washington, according to the announcement.

“Presidents Biden and Putin have each accepted the principle of such a summit,” the statement said. “Its content will be prepared by secretary of state Blinken and Minister Lavrov during their meeting on Thursday 24 February. It can only be held if Russia does not invade Ukraine.”

The summit's timing has yet to be confirmed but the Elysee said it would be expanded to "relevant stakeholders".

Meanwhile, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) said it would hold an extraordinary meeting on Monday to seek ways to de-escalate the situation.

US cautious

The White House said in a statement that Biden had accepted the meeting "in principle" but only "if an invasion hasn't happened."

"We are always ready for diplomacy," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said. "We are also ready to impose swift and severe consequences should Russia instead choose war."

Many details about the proposed summit – which was announced after a volley of phone calls between Macron, Biden, Putin, Zelenskiy, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson – are not clear.

Macron's office and the White House said the substance of the summit would be worked out by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during their meeting planned for 24 February.

What role Ukraine would play in the summit, if any, was also uncertain.

Oil prices fell, Asian share markets pared losses and Wall Street futures rallied on news of a possible summit,

Michael McFaul, a former U.S. ambassador to Russia, said in a message posted to Twitter that he was sceptical the summit would happen.

"But if Biden and Putin did meet, they should invite (Zelenskiy) to join," he said in a message posted to Twitter.

Military buildup

News of Macron's proposal comes after a week of heightened tension spurred by Russia's military buildup.

Russian forces have been amassing around its neighbour since late last year, something Western countries say is a prelude to an invasion that could come at any moment.

Russia denies any intention to invade, has demanded that the NATO alliance permanently rule out Ukraine's bid for membership and called for the withdrawal of Western forces deployed in eastern Europe since the end of the Cold War.

Hundreds of artillery and mortar attacks were reported in recent days, in a conflict that has rumbled on for eight years and claimed more than 14,000 lives.

