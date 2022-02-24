Russia launches 'military operations' in Ukraine, amid widespread condemnation from West

At dawn, a very powerful explosion caused a huge cloud of flaming smoke several hundred metres high in Kalynivka, central Ukraine.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has launched a military operation in Ukraine with explosions heard across the country. Kyiv's foreign minister has warned of a "full-scale invasion" as Europe and the US condemn the attacks as "unjustifiable".

Advertising Read more

Weeks of intense diplomacy and the imposition of Western sanctions on Russia failed to deter Putin, who had massed between 150,000 and 200,000 troops along the borders of Ukraine.

Speaking in a live television announcement on Wednesday, Putin said: "I have made the decision [to launch] a military operation," that triggered immediate condemnation from Western leaders.

French President Emmanuel Macron has slammed Russia's military strikes in Ukraine and has called on Moscow to end them immediately.

In a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Macron reiterated "his support for Ukraine and his commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country."

La France condamne fermement la décision de la Russie de faire la guerre à l’Ukraine. La Russie doit mettre immédiatement fin à ses opérations militaires. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) February 24, 2022

Worst case scenario for Ukraine

Shortly after Putin's announcement, explosions were reported in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, and several other cities.

Ukrainian border guards reported being under attack along the Russian and Belarusian frontiers.

President Zelensky has declared martial law and said Russia was attacking his country's "military infrastructure", but urged citizens not to panic and vowed victory.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's foreign minister said the worst-case scenario was playing out.

"Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes," Dmytro Kuleba tweeted.

"This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now."

Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 24, 2022

Within a few hours of Putin's speech, Russia's defence ministry said it had neutralised Ukrainian military airbases and its air defence systems.

In his televised address, Putin justified the operation by claiming the government was overseeing a "genocide" in the east of the country.

The Kremlin had earlier said rebel leaders in eastern Ukraine had asked Moscow for military help against Kyiv.

European, NATO and G7 to hold emergency summit

Meanwhile, the European Union has said will hold Russia "accountable" for its attack on Ukraine and is preparing fresh sanctions that will deal "massive and severe consequences" to Moscow.

This Thursday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel each wrote on Twitter: "We strongly condemn Russia's unjustified attack on Ukraine."

EU leaders are to hold a snap summit late Thursday.

In a joint statement, von der Leyen and Michel said the summit will "discuss the crisis and further restrictive measures" that "will impose massive and severe consequences on Russia for its actions".

"We are coordinating our response with our international partners, including NATO and G7 whose leaders will meet today [Thursday]," they added.

We condemn Russia’s unprecedented military aggression against Ukraine.



It must withdraw its military and fully respect Ukraine's territorial integrity.



The EU leaders will discuss and swiftly adopt further restrictive measures against Russia.



The EU stands with Ukraine. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 24, 2022

Biden's vows to hold Putin accountable

Across the Atlantic, US President Joe Biden - who had for weeks sought to lead a Western alliance to deter Putin from invading Ukraine - spoke with Zelenskyy after the Russian operation began to vow US "support" and "assistance".

Biden condemned the "unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces," and urged world leaders to speak out against Putin's "flagrant aggression".

He also vowed Russia would be held accountable.

#BREAKING 🔴: 🇷🇺 #VladimirPutin announced a military operation in #Ukraine 🇺🇦, in a surprise televised address Thursday around 6 am local time.



He warned that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences they have never seen.”



🎦 @Sharon_Gaffney pic.twitter.com/HVqgwfHyoY — FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) February 24, 2022

Putin 'protecting' pro-Russians from Ukraine's 'Nazis'

Moscow's excuse for the military operation was given when the Kremlin said the separatist leaders of Donetsk and Lugansk had sent separate letters to Putin, asking him to "help them repel Ukraine's aggression", often likened to "Nazism" according to Kremlin propaganda.

Their reported appeals came after Putin recognised their independence and signed friendship treaties with them that include defence deals.

The United Nations Security Council had met late Wednesday for its second emergency session in three days over the crisis, with a personal plea from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres coinciding with Putin's announcement.

"President Putin, in the name of humanity, bring your troops back to Russia," Guterres said.

"In the name of humanity, do not allow to start in Europe what could be the worst war since the beginning of the century."

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe