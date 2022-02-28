Putin orders nuclear alert as Ukraine fiercely resists Russian invasion

UKRAINE CRISIS

Debris of a burnt military truck in a street in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement that his nuclear forces were on alert sparked outcry in the West. Russia has the world's largest arsenal of nuclear weapons and a huge cache of ballistic missiles.

Putin ordered Sunday Russia's nuclear forces onto high alert in response to what he called "unfriendly" steps by the West.

The United States, the world's second largest nuclear power, slammed Putin's order as "totally unacceptable".

Germany said Putin's nuclear order had been issued because his offensive had "halted" and was not going to plan.

Ukraine has agreed to send a delegation to meet Russian representatives on the border with Belarus. This would be the two sides' first public contact since war erupted.

Ahead of the planned talks with Russia and as Ukrainian forces defended key cities, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba voiced defiance.

"We will not capitulate, we will not give up a single inch of our territory," Kuleba said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was sceptical about the talks.

"As always: I do not really believe in the outcome of this meeting, but let them try," he said.

Humanitarian crisis

On day four of an invasion that stunned the world, Ukrainian forces said Sunday they had defeated a Russian incursion into Ukraine's second city Kharkiv, 500 kilometres east of Kyiv.

A regional official, Oleg Sinegubov, said Kharkiv had been brought under Ukrainian control and the army was driving out Russian forces.

Moscow has made better progress in the south, however, and said it was besieging the cities of Kherson and Berdyansk.

Both are located close to the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, and from which it launched one of several invasion forces.

Ukrainian officials said they were fighting off Russian forces in several other areas, and claimed that 4,300 Russian troops had been killed.

Kyiv continues to resist

The Ukrainian army said Monday morning that Russian forces had "several times" attempted to storm the outskirts of Kiev overnight, but all attacks were repelled.

"The situation in the capital of our homeland is under control," said the army on Facebook.

Local media reported major explosions throughout Sunday night in both Kyiv and Kharkiv.

Presidential advisor Oleksiy Arestovich said on Telegram early Monday the capital had been targeted overnight by three Russian missile strikes, one of which was intercepted.

The southern city of Berdiansk is now occupied by Russian soldiers, he added.

Western sources said the intensity of the resistance had apparently caught Moscow by surprise.

Ukraine has reported 352 civilian deaths, including 14 children, since the invasion began. Russia has acknowledged that a number of its forces had been killed or injured.

The United Nations has put the civilian toll at 64 while the EU said more than seven million people could be displaced by the conflict.

