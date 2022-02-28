Ukraine military claim pace of Russian offensive clearly slowing

UKRAINE CRISIS

This diagram shows the reported positions of Russian army units at 8AM on Monday 28 February 2022.

The Ukrainian military said on Monday that Russian troops had slowed down "the pace of the offensive", as Moscow's assault against Ukraine went into its fifth day.

"The Russian occupiers have reduced the pace of the offensive, but are still trying to develop success in some areas," the general staff of the armed forces said.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, sending shockwaves around the world.

Ukraine forces, backed by Western arms, have managed to slow the advance of the Russian army.

The Ukrainian military also accused Russia of launching a missile strike on residential buildings in the cities of Zhytomyr and Chernigiv, cities in the country's northwest and north.

"At the same time, all attempts by the Russian invaders to achieve the goal of the military operation failed," the military said.

"The enemy is demoralised and bears heavy losses," the military claimed.

Value of the ruble collapses

Russia's central bank has meanwhile announced that it is raising its key interest rate to 20 percent from 9.5 percent as the West pummelled the country with sanctions.

"The Bank of Russia's board of directors has decided to raise the key rate to 20 percent," the central bank said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

The value of the Russian ruble collapses at start of trading on Monday morning.

Russia will find out just how isolated it is on the world stage Monday as the United Nations holds a rare emergency special session of the General Assembly to discuss whether to condemn Moscow's attack on Ukraine.

All 193 members will have their say as the global body decides if it will support a resolution condemning Russia's "unprovoked armed aggression" in Ukraine and demand its immediate withdrawal.

It is only the 11th time in the UN's history that such an emergency session has been held.

