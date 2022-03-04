The United States returns stolen shipwreck treasures to France

Artefacts

French Ambassador to the US Philippe Etienne (L) and Steve K. Francis, Acting Executive Associate Director for Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), unveil artifacts during a ceremony marking the restitution of cultural property from the US to France at the ambassador's residence in Washington, DC, on March 2, 2022. The items include five gold ingots, a Roman coin and a skull.

Several prized objects, including golden ingots stolen from an Atlantic shipwreck, have been returned by the United States to the French state.

The illegally obtained artifacts, which also included an ancient Roman coin, were handed over on Wednesday during an official "restitution" ceremony at the French ambassador's residence in Washington.

Steve Francis, a high-ranking official in the US Department of Homeland Security, along with French Ambassador Philippe Etienne, unveiled the pieces and detailed how American authorities had worked with their French counterparts to get them back into French hands.

"It is unacceptable that cultural property can be stolen and trafficked, and this is one of the mutual priorities between the United States and France," the ambassador told French news agency AFP.

The five golden ingots had originally been looted from the Prince de Conty, a ship that sank off the French island of Belle-Ile-en-Mer, near mainland France in December 1746, according to a handout provided by the French embassy.

The vessel, which was on a return trip from China, had long been forgotten until a teacher in 1975 came across archival documents mentioning its location. He received authorisation to excavate the site, but it was quickly looted, with many of the ingots disappearing before arrests were made.

Treasure of Lava

However, in December 2017, five ingots matching the description of the Prince de Conty gold appeared on a list of items up for auction in California.

A French agency dedicated to underwater archeology notified American authorities, who stepped in to seize the objects.

"The evidence that was provided by the French government was overwhelming," said David Keller, a US agent who focuses on cultural property and antiquities.

"These marks on them identify the people that actually made the ingots in the Qing dynasty," Keller told AFP, "so there's a lot of history just wrapped up in it."

The golden coin is much older -- dating back to the third century AD.

It is part of a larger treasure trove of ancient Roman objects, known as the Treasure of Lava, which was found in 1985 on the French island of Corsica, and was sold without official permission.

According to the French Embassy, specialists in currency "consider it one of the most important monetary treasures in the world."

Finally, a skull recovered from an antiquities dealer in Houston, Texas in 2015 was also handed over during the ceremony.

It came from the Parisian catacombs, extensive caverns created in the late 18th century to house relocated remains from local cemeteries.

(with AFP)

