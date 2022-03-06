Live updates: bombing continues, worldwide protests, Visa & Mastercard pull out of Russia

War in Ukraine

Demonstrators hold signs during a protest against Russia's military invasion of Ukraine in Marseille, southern France, on March 5, 2022.

The Russian push on Kyiv is becoming more deadly and indiscriminate with people fleeing the towns of Bucha and Irpin as they are pounded by air strikes. Credit card giants Visa and Mastercard refusing to do business with Moscow and thousands of demonstrators took to the street to protest against the war in cities world wide.

Ukraine's military says it is fighting "fierce battles" with Russian forces on the edge of the southern city of Mykolaiv, which controls the road to the key Black Sea city of Odessa in the west.

Dozens of civilians are being killed in the battle for Chernihiv in the north, with those who remain living in craters or among the ruins, with AFP witnessing scenes of devastation.

People lie on the floor of a hospital during shelling by Russian forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, March 4, 2022. © AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletk

Deadly and indiscriminate

The Russian push on Kyiv is also becoming more deadly and indiscriminate despite Moscow's denials that it is targeting civilian areas, with people fleeing the towns of Bucha and Irpin as they are pounded by air strikes.

Zelensky's plea to US

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky phones President Joe Biden after pressing US lawmakers for an embargo on Russian oil imports, with the White House against a ban for fear of driving up prices as Washington promises more financial aid.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends an interview with foreign media in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 3, 2022. via REUTERS - UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SER

Give us fighters

Zelensky pleads with former Warsaw Pact Eastern European countries to give Ukraine Russian-made warplanes that his pilots are trained to fly after some were promised last week.

Siege ceasefire collapse

Russia resumes its attack on the besieged Black Sea city of Mariupol after a ceasefire to evacuate civilians breaks down.

Officials inside the city, which has no water or power, say they had to postpone the operation in the face of Russian shelling, with Moscow saying Ukraine was blocking people leaving. Doctors Without Borders call the situation "catastrophic".

The humanitarian situation in #Mariupol #Ukraine is catastrophic. Escaping is not as simple as it sounds.



Understand more in this interview with our emergency coordinator in Ukraine, Laurent Ligozat.https://t.co/kxISeI9fzj — MSF International (@MSF) March 5, 2022

Visa and Mastercard suspensions

Credit card giants Visa and Mastercard join the growing list of brands refusing to do business with Moscow over the invasion of Ukraine. “We are compelled to act following Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and the unacceptable events that we have witnessed,” Visa CEO Al Kelly said in a press release.

Putin: Ukraine could cease to exist

Russian President Vladimir Putin warns Ukraine it may cease to exist as a state if leaders "continue to do what they are doing".

He also says countries imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine will be considered combattants, while equating sanctions with a declaration of a war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates women on the upcoming International Women's Day as he meets with flight personnel, students and employees of the Aeroflot Aviation School on the suburbs of Moscow, Russia March 5, 2022. via REUTERS - SPUTNIK

Nearly 1.4 million flee

More than 1.37 million people have fled Ukraine into neighbouring countries since Russia invaded last week, the UN says.

World wide protests

Tens of thousands of people demonstrated on Saturday in cities from Paris to New York in support of Ukraine, demanding an end to Russia's invasion.

Around 41,600 people demonstrated in 119 protests in towns and cities across France, according to interior ministry estimates. In Paris itself, some 16,000 turned out.

Dans le centre-ville d'Helsikin, en Finlande. via REUTERS - LEHTIKUVA

"Despite the suffering, we are going to win, we are sure of it," said Nataliya, a Franco-Ukrainian with the blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flag draped over shoulders, at the Paris protest.

"We will be here every weekend, in Paris or elsewhere, until Putin leaves, withdraws his tanks," said Aline Le Bail-Kremer, a member of Stand With Ukraine, one of the organisers of the protest.

Last weekend, hundreds of thousands also turned out in yellow and blue across Europe including in Russia, Germany, Spain, Finland and the Czech Republic.

Israeli PM visits Putin

In his first face-to-face with a foreign leader since the invasion, Putin holds talks with Israeli Premier Naftali Bennett, who has not condemned the Kremlin.

Media blackout

A host of international broadcasters, including the BBC and CNN say they will stop reporting from Russia over a new law threatening up to 15 years in jail for "fake news" about its invasion.

Independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta says it will also have to stop its reporting of the war.

No ticket out

Russia's flagship airline Aeroflot says it is suspending all its international flights except to Belarus.

More talks planned

One of Ukraine's negotiators says a third round of talks with Russia on ending the fighting will take place on Monday.

'Devastating' economic impacts

The already "serious" global economic impacts of the war in Ukraine would be "all the more devastating" should the conflict escalate, the IMF warns.

(With AFP)

