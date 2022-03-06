Putin tells Macron Russia to reach aims through 'negotiation or war': Elysee

War in Ukraine

French Minister of Defence Florence Parly (2R), Romanian President Klaus Iohannis (R) and Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca (3R) poses with French army personnel at the "Mihaile Kogalniceanu" Air Base on March 06, 2022. - The deployment of Nato troops should allow the allies to show "unwavering unity" after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, French Defence Minister Florence Parly said in Romania. (Photo by Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin told French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Sunday that Moscow planned to achieve its aims in Ukraine either through diplomacy or military means, the Elysee said. Meanwhile, French Defence Minister Florence Parly is in Romania speaking with NATO troops.

Russia would reach its objectives in Ukraine "either through negotiation or through war", Putin told Macron according to a French presidential official, adding the Russian president also pledged "it was not his intention" to attack Ukrainian nuclear sites.

Macron found Putin "very determined to achieve his objectives", including on "what the Russian president calls the 'de-Nazification' and the 'neutralisation' of Ukraine", added the official, who asked not to be named.

#UPDATE Russian President Vladimir Putin has told French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that Moscow planned to achieve its aims in #Ukraine either through diplomacy or military means, the Elysee says pic.twitter.com/l7p4MfwHcO — AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 6, 2022

Putin also demanded recognition of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea -- annexed by Russia in 2014 -- as part of Russian territory as well as recognition as independent of two Ukrainian eastern breakaway regions already recognised by Russia.

These demands are "unacceptable for the Ukrainians", said the official.

Putin also denied that the Russian army is targeting civilians after Macron urged him not to endanger civilians, in line with international law.

Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee across the Irpin River in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. AP - Emilio Morenatti

The French president replied to him that "the army attacking is the Russian army" and said he had "no reason to believe that the Ukrainian army is putting civilians in danger", the official said.

Nuclear security

Macron had last week already expressed alarm over nuclear security risks in Ukraine after Europe's largest atomic power plant Zaporizhzhia was attacked and seized by invading Russian forces.

"President Putin has said that it was not his intention to carry out attacks on these power stations," said the official, adding that the Russian president said he was prepared to meet UN atomic agency standards for nuclear plant protection.

The call, which a presidential official said lasted one hour 45 minutes and was at Macron's request, was the fourth time they had spoken since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

"Nobody threatens Russia"

Meanwhile, French Defence Minister Florence Parly went to Romania.

The deployment of NATO soldiers should allow the allies to show "flawless unity" after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, she said, adding that the commitment of the allies "is not offensive, it is defensive.

The Alliance does not threaten Russia. Europe does not threaten Russia. Nobody threatens Russia." She spoke in front of a thousand soldiers of seven NATO nations at the Mihail Kogalniceanu military base near Constanta in the south of the country.

"But it is up to us to show Russia that our unity is flawless when it comes to defending our allies,” she said.

(With AFP)

