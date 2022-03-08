China's Xi urges 'maximum restraint' over Ukraine in call with Macron, Scholz

War in Ukraine

French president Emmanuel Macron talked on the phone with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping about the war in Ukraine.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday urged "maximum restraint" over Ukraine, calling the crisis "deeply worrying" in a video summit with his French and German counterparts Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz.

According to a brief press release from the Elysée, Macron, Scholz and Xi, who talked via a three-way video screen, discussed "the dramatic consequences of Russian aggression in Ukraine, in particular the growing number of civilian victims and refugees."

The equally short German account said that the three leaders "agreed to fully support all negotiations aimed at a diplomatic solution to the conflict" and called for "access to the contested areas," while "functioning humanitarian corridors must be created."

According to the more extensive Chinese account of the meeting, Xi, who called the situation "worrisome" says he was "deeply grieved by the outbreak of war again on the European continent."

In an implicit criticism of Moscow's invasion, China "maintains that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected," but in a jab to Nato added that "the legitimate security concerns of all countries must be taken seriously," echoing Russia's President Vladimir Putin's concern about the Alliance's eastern expansion.

Xi's comments come more than a week after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine, with the UN saying the number of people fleeing the war has passed two million.

On Tuesday 8 March 2022, French President Emmanuel Macron had a video conference with his German and Chinese counterparts, Olaf Scholz and Xi Jinping, on the situation in Ukraine © Elysee

Beijing has refused to condemn the invasion by its close partner Russia, and Xi said he wanted "the two sides to maintain the momentum of negotiations, overcome difficulties and continue the talks to achieve results", according to state broadcaster CCTV.

"We would like to call for maximum restraint to prevent a large-scale humanitarian crisis," he said.

President Xi Jinping just had a video meeting with #French President Macron and #German Chancellor Scholz. — Chinese Mission to UN (@Chinamission2un) March 8, 2022

China caught in the middle

China stressed yesterday, Monday, that the friendship between Beijing and Moscow was still strong, despite international condemnation of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, as Beijing said it was open to helping mediate peace.

China has refused to condemn its close ally Moscow after only last month touting a "no limits" strategic partnership between the two countries.

"The friendship between the two peoples is rock solid, and both sides' future cooperation prospects are vast," said Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a press briefing during the Chinese leadership's annual political congress in Beijing.

But he said China was "willing to work with the international community to carry out necessary mediation, when necessary".

China has also said it will send humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

(With wires)

